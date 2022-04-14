Humanity (H) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Humanity (H), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Humanity (H) Information Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network designed to prove you're a real, unique human without compromising your privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, it enables anyone to verify their humanness through a simple palm scan, creating a secure, Sybil-resistant identity that works across the internet and in real life. Humanity Protocol is building the trust layer the internet was missing, proving humanity, without revealing identity. Official Website: https://www.humanity.org/ Whitepaper: https://humanity-protocol.gitbook.io/humanity-protocol Block Explorer: https://humanity-mainnet.explorer.alchemy.com/ Buy H Now!

Humanity (H) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Humanity (H), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 90.72M $ 90.72M $ 90.72M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.83B $ 1.83B $ 1.83B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 497.10M $ 497.10M $ 497.10M All-Time High: $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.01799202366031281 $ 0.01799202366031281 $ 0.01799202366031281 Current Price: $ 0.04971 $ 0.04971 $ 0.04971 Learn more about Humanity (H) price

Humanity (H) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Humanity (H) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of H tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many H tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand H's tokenomics, explore H token's live price!

