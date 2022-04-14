GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) Information GAME by Virtuals empowers AI agents to operate autonomously, processing inputs and generating responses while learning from past interactions. It enhances decision-making by leveraging long-term memory, including experiences, reflections, and dynamic personality traits. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/273 Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x1c4cca7c5db003824208adda61bd749e55f463a3 Buy GAMEVIRTUAL Now!

GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.65M $ 29.65M $ 29.65M All-Time High: $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 All-Time Low: $ 0.000026129375144809 $ 0.000026129375144809 $ 0.000026129375144809 Current Price: $ 0.02965 $ 0.02965 $ 0.02965 Learn more about GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) price

GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAMEVIRTUAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAMEVIRTUAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAMEVIRTUAL's tokenomics, explore GAMEVIRTUAL token's live price!

