Fly Trade (FLY) Information Fly Trade aggregates liquidity from DEXs, DeFi protocols, and bridges to provide provably better pricing compared to leading aggregators, while delivering a seamless UX. Official Website: https://www.fly.trade/ Whitepaper: https://docs.fly.trade/ Block Explorer: https://sonicscan.org/token/0x6c9B3A74ae4779da5Ca999371eE8950e8DB3407f Buy FLY Now!

Fly Trade (FLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fly Trade (FLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.09M Total Supply: $ 137.50M Circulating Supply: $ 12.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.87M All-Time High: $ 0.9093 All-Time Low: $ 0.0860431043941978 Current Price: $ 0.08633

Fly Trade (FLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fly Trade (FLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLY's tokenomics, explore FLY token's live price!

