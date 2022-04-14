Fandomdao (FAND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fandomdao (FAND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fandomdao (FAND) Information Fandomdao is a new Web 3.0 SocialFi platform for the global fandom of famous and new artists around the world. Official Website: https://www.fandomdao.com/ Whitepaper: https://fandomdao.gitbook.io/fandomdao Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8132a61eff71fec65e6dfb3406f4f64e55c69a82#code Buy FAND Now!

Fandomdao (FAND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fandomdao (FAND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 97.36M $ 97.36M $ 97.36M All-Time High: $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 All-Time Low: $ 0.00431498284483548 $ 0.00431498284483548 $ 0.00431498284483548 Current Price: $ 0.019472 $ 0.019472 $ 0.019472 Learn more about Fandomdao (FAND) price

Fandomdao (FAND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fandomdao (FAND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAND's tokenomics, explore FAND token's live price!

