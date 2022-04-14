EYWA (EYWA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EYWA (EYWA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EYWA (EYWA) Information EYWA is a unified cross-chain liquidity market and we solve two major problems of the DeFi market: liquidity fragmentation and insecure cross-chain communications. CrossCurve is EYWA’s cross-chain trading and yield protocol designed to address the issue of fragmented liquidity. By using Curve's deep liquidity, we help both B2B and retail users enjoy low slippage rates when trading single assets and Curve LP tokens. Official Website: https://eywa.fi/ Whitepaper: https://docs.crosscurve.fi Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x8cb8C4263EB26b2349d74ea2cB1B27bc40709e12 Buy EYWA Now!

EYWA (EYWA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EYWA (EYWA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 461.61K $ 461.61K $ 461.61K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 99.91M $ 99.91M $ 99.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.62M $ 4.62M $ 4.62M All-Time High: $ 0.225 $ 0.225 $ 0.225 All-Time Low: $ 0.004499967638601649 $ 0.004499967638601649 $ 0.004499967638601649 Current Price: $ 0.00462 $ 0.00462 $ 0.00462 Learn more about EYWA (EYWA) price

EYWA (EYWA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EYWA (EYWA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EYWA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EYWA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EYWA's tokenomics, explore EYWA token's live price!

