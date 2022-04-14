enfineo (ENF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into enfineo (ENF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

enfineo (ENF) Information enfineo revolutionizes fintech by blending the best features of traditional and crypto finance, to create an ecosystem of next-generation user-centric financial solutions delivered via a website and a mobile application. Official Website: https://enfineo.com/ Whitepaper: https://enfineo.gitbook.io/enfineo-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x418F9e4976f467EFDB31b2009ac69a7E30Ef58B7 Buy ENF Now!

enfineo (ENF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for enfineo (ENF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 110.00M $ 110.00M $ 110.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.63M $ 1.63M $ 1.63M All-Time High: $ 0.222 $ 0.222 $ 0.222 All-Time Low: $ 0.011114673489845817 $ 0.011114673489845817 $ 0.011114673489845817 Current Price: $ 0.01484 $ 0.01484 $ 0.01484 Learn more about enfineo (ENF) price

enfineo (ENF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of enfineo (ENF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ENF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ENF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ENF's tokenomics, explore ENF token's live price!

