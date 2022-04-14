Dogelon Mars (ELON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dogelon Mars (ELON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Information In the year 2420 a young Dogelon was born onto the beautiful red sands of Mars where he would live peacefully alongside his family. Together they worked hard to develop their expanding colony into a hub of technology that would bring prosperity to all life across the galaxy. This development continued until the dreaded arrival of the Annihilators who would chase young Dogelon backwards through time and space where he would find refuge on planet Earth and begin a new journey. Official Website: https://dogelonmars.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7ZCm8WBN9aLa3o47SoYctU6iLdj7wkGG5SV2hE5CgtD5 Buy ELON Now!

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogelon Mars (ELON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 66.34M $ 66.34M $ 66.34M Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 549.65T $ 549.65T $ 549.65T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.70M $ 120.70M $ 120.70M All-Time High: $ 0.00000188 $ 0.00000188 $ 0.00000188 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0000001207 $ 0.0000001207 $ 0.0000001207 Learn more about Dogelon Mars (ELON) price

Dogelon Mars (ELON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dogelon Mars (ELON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELON's tokenomics, explore ELON token's live price!

