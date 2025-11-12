DMCC (DMCC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DMCC (DMCC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DMCC (DMCC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DMCC (DMCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- Total Supply: $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.46M All-Time High: $ 0.03283 All-Time Low: -- Current Price: $ 0.01023

DMCC (DMCC) Information DMCC is a blockchain-powered music ecosystem where creators can produce AI-generated music using DAIM, distribute it through platforms like MyTube, and engage directly with fans who can support artists by sending DMCC tokens. It enables a decentralized, creator-driven economy for music production, sharing, and reward. Official Website: https://www.dmclab.io/ Whitepaper: https://dmc-3.gitbook.io/dmc_wp Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xce629ad753a774062d389198117352c44726d105

DMCC (DMCC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DMCC (DMCC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DMCC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DMCC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DMCC's tokenomics, explore DMCC token's live price!

DMCC (DMCC) Price History Analyzing the price history of DMCC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

