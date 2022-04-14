dForce (DF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dForce (DF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dForce (DF) Information dForce is advocating for building a full suite of DeFi protocols covering assets, lending, trading, staking, and bridge, serving as DeFi infrastructure in Web3. dForce DAO is a community-driven project, with major protocol changes driven by the community and jointly decided by DF token holders through governance. Official Website: https://dforce.network/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/dforce-network/documents/blob/master/white_papers/en/dForce_Whitepaper_V1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x431ad2ff6a9c365805ebad47ee021148d6f7dbe0

dForce (DF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 29.91M Total Supply: $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.91M All-Time High: $ 2 All-Time Low: $ 0.020866556666731793 Current Price: $ 0.02991

dForce (DF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dForce (DF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

