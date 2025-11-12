Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Coinbase xStock (COINX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 8.27M
Total Supply: $ 27.00K
Circulating Supply: $ 27.00K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.27M
All-Time High: $ 1,000
All-Time Low: $ 286.29110453274694
Current Price: $ 306.18

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Information Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Official Website: https://assets.backed.fi/products/coinbase-xstock Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Xs7ZdzSHLU9ftNJsii5fCeJhoRWSC32SQGzGQtePxNu

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase xStock (COINX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COINX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COINX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COINX's tokenomics, explore COINX token's live price!

