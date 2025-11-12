Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics
Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coinbase xStock (COINX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Coinbase xStock (COINX) Information
Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.
Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase xStock (COINX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COINX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COINX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Coinbase xStock (COINX) Price History
Analyzing the price history of COINX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
