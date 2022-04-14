Colony (CLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Colony (CLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Colony (CLY) Information Colony is a community driven Accelerator, evolving into a DAO, to boost Avalanche’s ecosystem growth. Powered by a governance token: $CLY. Official Website: https://www.colonylab.io/ Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xec3492a2508ddf4fdc0cd76f31f340b30d1793e6 Buy CLY Now!

Colony (CLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Colony (CLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.55M $ 6.55M $ 6.55M Total Supply: $ 150.00M $ 150.00M $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 112.69M $ 112.69M $ 112.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.72M $ 8.72M $ 8.72M All-Time High: $ 5 $ 5 $ 5 All-Time Low: $ 0.0334724828286524 $ 0.0334724828286524 $ 0.0334724828286524 Current Price: $ 0.05815 $ 0.05815 $ 0.05815 Learn more about Colony (CLY) price

Colony (CLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Colony (CLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLY's tokenomics, explore CLY token's live price!

