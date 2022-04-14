Bazaars (BZR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bazaars (BZR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bazaars (BZR) Information Bazaars is a next-generation peer-to-peer marketplace revolutionizing global commerce through the privacy, security, and transparency of blockchain technology. Designed for buyers and sellers to seamlessly exchange goods using cryptocurrency, Bazaars bridges the gap between traditional trade and the decentralized economy. Official Website: https://bazaars.io/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/BazaarsBZR/Whitepaper/blob/main/Bazaars.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8d96b4ab6c741a4c8679ae323a100d74f085ba8f

Bazaars (BZR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bazaars (BZR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 555.56M $ 555.56M $ 555.56M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.58B $ 29.58B $ 29.58B All-Time High: $ 54.485 $ 54.485 $ 54.485 All-Time Low: $ 0.4699371577628876 $ 0.4699371577628876 $ 0.4699371577628876 Current Price: $ 53.237 $ 53.237 $ 53.237 Learn more about Bazaars (BZR) price

Bazaars (BZR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bazaars (BZR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BZR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BZR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BZR's tokenomics, explore BZR token's live price!

