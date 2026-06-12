What is BUDDY

BUDDY (BUDDY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BUDDY (BUDDY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BUDDY (BUDDY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BUDDY (BUDDY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.34K $ 10.34K $ 10.34K Total Supply: $ 999.25M $ 999.25M $ 999.25M Circulating Supply: $ 999.25M $ 999.25M $ 999.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.34K $ 10.34K $ 10.34K All-Time High: $ 0.00544873 $ 0.00544873 $ 0.00544873 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000893 $ 0.00000893 $ 0.00000893 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BUDDY (BUDDY) price Buy BUDDY Now!

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BUDDY (BUDDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BUDDY (BUDDY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUDDY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUDDY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUDDY's tokenomics, explore BUDDY token's live price!

BUDDY Price Prediction Want to know where BUDDY might be heading? Our BUDDY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BUDDY token's Price Prediction now!

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