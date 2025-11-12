Bitsolara is a Telegram-based Web3 platform operating on the TON blockchain with a token infrastructure on Solana. Designed to bring decentralized finance and GameFi features directly to Telegram users, Bitsolara merges social interactivity with seamless Web3 experiences. The platform includes mini-apps, quests, and staking mechanisms to boost user engagement and token utility. With a focus on user-friendly onboarding and gamified earning opportunities, Bitsolara redefines how communities interact with DeFi inside a familiar messaging environment.