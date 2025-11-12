Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Baby Shark Universe (BSU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Shark Universe (BSU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 38.83M $ 38.83M $ 38.83M Total Supply: $ 850.00M $ 850.00M $ 850.00M Circulating Supply: $ 168.00M $ 168.00M $ 168.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 196.45M $ 196.45M $ 196.45M All-Time High: $ 0.38044 $ 0.38044 $ 0.38044 All-Time Low: $ 0.05070113905338495 $ 0.05070113905338495 $ 0.05070113905338495 Current Price: $ 0.23112 $ 0.23112 $ 0.23112 Learn more about Baby Shark Universe (BSU) price Buy BSU Now!

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Information Baby Shark Universe (BSU) is a hybrid entertainment and digital asset platform that leverages the globally recognized Baby Shark intellectual property (IP) to bridge Web2 users and the Web3 ecosystem. The project aims to naturally onboard its vast existing fan base into the Web3 space, building a sustainable economic model through diverse digital experiences, including games, NFTs, and the metaverse. Baby Shark Universe (BSU) is a hybrid entertainment and digital asset platform that leverages the globally recognized Baby Shark intellectual property (IP) to bridge Web2 users and the Web3 ecosystem. The project aims to naturally onboard its vast existing fan base into the Web3 space, building a sustainable economic model through diverse digital experiences, including games, NFTs, and the metaverse. Official Website: https://www.babysharkuniverse.io Whitepaper: https://bsuniverse.gitbook.io/babysharkuniverse/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1aecab957bad4c6e36dd29c3d3bb470c4c29768a

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Shark Universe (BSU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BSU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BSU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BSU's tokenomics, explore BSU token's live price!

How to Buy BSU Interested in adding Baby Shark Universe (BSU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BSU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BSU on MEXC now! Baby Shark Universe (BSU) Price History Analyzing the price history of BSU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BSU Price History now! BSU Price Prediction Want to know where BSU might be heading? Our BSU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BSU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!