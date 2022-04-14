Beta Token (BETA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beta Token (BETA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beta Token (BETA) Information Beta Finance is the permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at any time is able to create a money market for any crypto asset. The protocol is live here. $BETA is Beta Finance’s native utility token and has the following current and planned functions of staking incentives, liquidity mining and governance. Official Website: https://betafinance.org/ Whitepaper: https://betafinance.gitbook.io/betafinance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbe1a001fe942f96eea22ba08783140b9dcc09d28 Buy BETA Now!

Beta Token (BETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beta Token (BETA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 396.91K $ 396.91K $ 396.91K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 950.00M $ 950.00M $ 950.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 417.80K $ 417.80K $ 417.80K All-Time High: $ 4.85273 $ 4.85273 $ 4.85273 All-Time Low: $ 0.000340471344835436 $ 0.000340471344835436 $ 0.000340471344835436 Current Price: $ 0.0004178 $ 0.0004178 $ 0.0004178 Learn more about Beta Token (BETA) price

Beta Token (BETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beta Token (BETA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BETA's tokenomics, explore BETA token's live price!

How to Buy BETA Interested in adding Beta Token (BETA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BETA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BETA on MEXC now!

Beta Token (BETA) Price History Analyzing the price history of BETA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BETA Price History now!

BETA Price Prediction Want to know where BETA might be heading? Our BETA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BETA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!