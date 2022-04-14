Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) Information Based Pepe is a BASE token focused around the iconic Pepe the Frog meme. Based Pepe takes advantage of the speed and low cost of BASE transactions to provide a token for retail audiences who are true fans of the original, canonical Pepe the Frog from Boy's Club, originally created by Matt Furie. Official Website: https://basedpepe.vip/ Whitepaper: https://basedpepe.vip/wp-content/uploads/Whitepepe.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x52b492a33E447Cdb854c7FC19F1e57E8BfA1777D Buy BASEDPEPE Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.00000043997
All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000091127145
Current Price: $ 0.00000004907

Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of BASEDPEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BASEDPEPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

