Based Labs (BASEDAI) Information BasedAI is a unique Layer-1 network for organizing decentralized computational resources around LLM models. BasedAI is also fully EVM compatible, empowering developers to deploy novel decentralized applications that blend smart contract capabilities with LLM models. BasedAI also utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to enable developers to deploy high performance privacy-preserving zk-LLMs. Official Website: getbased.ai Whitepaper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2403.01008.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x44971abf0251958492fee97da3e5c5ada88b9185 Buy BASEDAI Now!

Based Labs (BASEDAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Based Labs (BASEDAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.64M $ 10.64M $ 10.64M Total Supply: $ 35.67M $ 35.67M $ 35.67M Circulating Supply: $ 34.60M $ 34.60M $ 34.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.97M $ 10.97M $ 10.97M All-Time High: $ 9.58 $ 9.58 $ 9.58 All-Time Low: $ 0.25091781115799555 $ 0.25091781115799555 $ 0.25091781115799555 Current Price: $ 0.3076 $ 0.3076 $ 0.3076 Learn more about Based Labs (BASEDAI) price

Based Labs (BASEDAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Based Labs (BASEDAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BASEDAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BASEDAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BASEDAI's tokenomics, explore BASEDAI token's live price!

