Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Information Baby Shark Crypto is a Web3 meme coin that brings the iconic Baby Shark character into the blockchain world. With NFTs, games, and tokenomics, it engages over 1 billion fans in a fun, decentralized community, combining entertainment and crypto to create a unique digital experience. Official Website: https://babysharkmeme.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/8nKP8Vc72pRZB6bhCy8D1UYf6ZjwYT859i6awyinpump Buy BABYSHARK Now!

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 968.26K $ 968.26K $ 968.26K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 849.35M $ 849.35M $ 849.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.285 $ 0.285 $ 0.285 All-Time Low: $ 0.001023028137606008 $ 0.001023028137606008 $ 0.001023028137606008 Current Price: $ 0.00114 $ 0.00114 $ 0.00114 Learn more about Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) price

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BABYSHARK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BABYSHARK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BABYSHARK's tokenomics, explore BABYSHARK token's live price!

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Price History Analyzing the price history of BABYSHARK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BABYSHARK Price History now!

BABYSHARK Price Prediction Want to know where BABYSHARK might be heading? Our BABYSHARK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BABYSHARK token's Price Prediction now!

