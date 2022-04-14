AVA (AVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AVA (AVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AVA (AVA) Information AVA plans to tokenise the concept of loyalty reward programs using blockchain technology. The AVA token functions as the key to accessing web3 loyalty programs and provides perks to end users, such as AVA payment discounts, AVA loyalty rewards, gated access benefits, and more. Launched in 2017, the AVA Foundation says their overarching mission is to create a decentralised and self-sufficient blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem with AVA at its core. Official Website: https://www.avafoundation.org Whitepaper: https://www.avafoundation.org/ava-2-0-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/G8LfyGVsjsLzetJ5RWZVAhMo4H9cb58ET1Z6gEZJQdPM Buy AVA Now!

AVA (AVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AVA (AVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.59M $ 40.59M $ 40.59M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 68.83M $ 68.83M $ 68.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.97M $ 58.97M $ 58.97M All-Time High: $ 6.464807 $ 6.464807 $ 6.464807 All-Time Low: $ 0.0439477 $ 0.0439477 $ 0.0439477 Current Price: $ 0.5897 $ 0.5897 $ 0.5897 Learn more about AVA (AVA) price

AVA (AVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AVA (AVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVA's tokenomics, explore AVA token's live price!

