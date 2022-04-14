Alephium (ALPH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alephium (ALPH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alephium (ALPH) Information Alephium redefines Layer-1 standards with its sharded design, UTXO-based smart contracts and energy-efficient Proof-of-Less-Work consensus algorithm, ensuring secure scalability up to 10k TPS. It is live, with an existing thriving ecosystem of dApps, services, wallets and a bridge! Official Website: https://alephium.org Whitepaper: https://github.com/alephium/white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.alephium.org Buy ALPH Now!

Alephium (ALPH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alephium (ALPH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.27M $ 36.27M $ 36.27M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 116.59M $ 116.59M $ 116.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 311.10M $ 311.10M $ 311.10M All-Time High: $ 4.04 $ 4.04 $ 4.04 All-Time Low: $ 0.046547973367701154 $ 0.046547973367701154 $ 0.046547973367701154 Current Price: $ 0.3111 $ 0.3111 $ 0.3111 Learn more about Alephium (ALPH) price

Alephium (ALPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alephium (ALPH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALPH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALPH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALPH's tokenomics, explore ALPH token's live price!

