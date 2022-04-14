Ajuna Network (AJUN) Tokenomics
Explore the cutting edge of gaming with Ajuna Network, the premier blockchain gaming chain on Polkadot. Powered by the dynamic AJUN token, Ajuna is set to revolutionize mobile gaming with thrilling titles like the immersive Awesome Ajuna Avatars and the adventurous Big Ballz of Bajun. Anticipate the launch of our flagship game, Battle Mogs, set to redefine gaming standards. As a leading technology provider, Ajuna excels in integrating game engines such as Unity and Unreal, boasting endorsements from the community and robust support from the Polkadot treasury. Gear up for an unparalleled gaming experience with Ajuna Network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ajuna Network (AJUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AJUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AJUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
