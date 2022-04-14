Infinity Ground (AIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Infinity Ground (AIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Infinity Ground (AIN) Information Infinity Ground is the leading Blockchain Infrastructure for Vibe Coders, creating an agent-driven development environment free from centralized limitations. Built on three core pillars: the First Decentralized Agentic IDE enabling anyone to build DApps—games, social apps, DeFi applications—without coding, using only natural language; an AI App Store for publishing and monetizing creations; and ING Network, a scalable public chain designed specifically for vibe coders. Official Website: https://www.infinityg.ai/ Whitepaper: https://infinity-ground.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x9558a9254890B2A8B057a789F413631B9084f4a3#code Buy AIN Now!

Infinity Ground (AIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Infinity Ground (AIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.12M $ 20.12M $ 20.12M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 185.30M $ 185.30M $ 185.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 108.58M $ 108.58M $ 108.58M All-Time High: $ 0.21594 $ 0.21594 $ 0.21594 All-Time Low: $ 0.029249812447963142 $ 0.029249812447963142 $ 0.029249812447963142 Current Price: $ 0.10858 $ 0.10858 $ 0.10858 Learn more about Infinity Ground (AIN) price

Infinity Ground (AIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Infinity Ground (AIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIN's tokenomics, explore AIN token's live price!

How to Buy AIN
Interested in adding Infinity Ground (AIN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AIN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Infinity Ground (AIN) Price History Analyzing the price history of AIN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AIN Price History now!

AIN Price Prediction Want to know where AIN might be heading? Our AIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AIN token's Price Prediction now!

