Aevo (AEVO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aevo (AEVO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aevo (AEVO) Information Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange platform, focused on options and perpetual trading. The DEX runs on Aevo L2, an Ethereum roll-up based on the OP Stack. Official Website: https://www.aevo.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.aevo.xyz Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xB528edBef013aff855ac3c50b381f253aF13b997 Buy AEVO Now!

Aevo (AEVO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aevo (AEVO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 91.91M $ 91.91M $ 91.91M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 912.20M $ 912.20M $ 912.20M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 100.76M $ 100.76M $ 100.76M All-Time High: $ 4.3 $ 4.3 $ 4.3 All-Time Low: $ 0.0672987303268713 $ 0.0672987303268713 $ 0.0672987303268713 Current Price: $ 0.10076 $ 0.10076 $ 0.10076 Learn more about Aevo (AEVO) price

Aevo (AEVO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aevo (AEVO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AEVO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AEVO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AEVO's tokenomics, explore AEVO token's live price!

How to Buy AEVO Interested in adding Aevo (AEVO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AEVO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AEVO on MEXC now!

Aevo (AEVO) Price History Analyzing the price history of AEVO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AEVO Price History now!

AEVO Price Prediction Want to know where AEVO might be heading? Our AEVO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AEVO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!