Tokenomika Toshi (TOSHI)
Informacje o Toshi (TOSHI)
Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Toshi (TOSHI)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Toshi (TOSHI), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Toshi (TOSHI)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny TOSHI są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, designed to provide open-source, permissionless tools for creators and developers. Its token economics are highly flexible, as the Toshi platform enables the creation of various token types and launch modes. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Toshi’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
Toshi’s Token Launcher allows users to create different types of tokens on the Base blockchain, each with customizable parameters:
- Standard Token: Basic ERC-20 token for fungible assets.
- Baby Token: Community-driven, deflationary (burns a percentage of each transaction).
- Liquidity Token: Designed for DEX liquidity, with customizable tax and liquidity allocations.
Required fields for issuance include:
- Name, Symbol, Decimals (up to 18), and Total Supply.
- For Baby and Liquidity tokens: additional fields like reward token address, marketing wallet, token rewards %, liquidity %, charity wallet, and charity %.
Launch Modes for token distribution:
- Native Presale (ETH)
- Native Fair Launch (ETH)
- USDC Presale
- USDC Fair Launch
Each mode supports different fundraising and distribution strategies, with parameters for soft/hard caps, min/max buy, start/end times, and liquidity lock duration.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocation is determined at creation and can be tailored to project needs. Typical allocation fields include:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Mechanism
|Team
|Number of tokens reserved for the team (set at launch)
|Liquidity
|% of tokens allocated to liquidity pools (cannot exceed 25% with other allocations)
|Rewards
|% of tokens for community or user rewards (configurable for Baby tokens)
|Marketing/Charity
|Wallets and % for marketing or charity (optional, with validation rules)
|Presale/Fair Launch
|Tokens available for public sale or fair launch (set at launch)
Note: The sum of certain allocations (e.g., liquidity, rewards, marketing) is capped to ensure no single category dominates the supply.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Toshi tokens are designed for broad utility within the Base ecosystem:
- Utility: Used for platform/app tokens, in-game currencies, tokenized shares/bonds, and DEX liquidity.
- Incentives: Projects can set up reward mechanisms (e.g., Baby tokens distribute rewards, burn supply, or allocate to charity).
- Airdrops & Migrations: The Multisender tool enables efficient airdrops and token migrations to thousands of addresses.
- Launchpad: Projects can raise funds and distribute tokens transparently via presale or fair launch modes.
Incentive Example Table:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Deflationary Burn
|Baby tokens burn a % of each transaction, reducing supply
|Rewards
|A % of transactions can be distributed as rewards to holders or stakers
|Liquidity Fees
|Liquidity tokens can allocate a % of supply to DEX pools, earning fees
|No Tax
|Toshi is currently a 0-tax token, as voted by the community (MeowDAO)
Locking Mechanism
Toshi provides a Locker tool for secure token and liquidity locking:
- Types of Locks: Standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2/V3), and NFT-based LP tokens.
- Process:
- Select lock type (token, liquidity, or V3).
- Enter token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
- Approve and submit the lock transaction.
- Use Cases: Investor assurance, liquidity management, milestone-based locks.
Key Features:
- Proof of security for investors.
- Flexible lock durations and beneficiary assignment.
- Verifiable on-chain evidence of locked tokens.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking is customizable: The unlock time is set during the locking process and can be tailored to project milestones or vesting schedules.
- Withdrawal: Only the designated beneficiary can withdraw tokens after the unlock time has passed.
- Vesting: For presales/fair launches, vesting details (cliff, rate, intervals, duration) can be specified, but are optional and project-dependent.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Token Launcher (Standard, Baby, Liquidity tokens); customizable supply and parameters
|Allocation
|Team, liquidity, rewards, marketing, charity, presale/fair launch; allocation caps enforced
|Usage/Incentives
|Platform/app utility, DEX liquidity, rewards, deflationary burn, airdrops, 0-tax (community vote)
|Locking
|Locker tool for standard/liquidity tokens; flexible lock types and durations
|Unlocking
|Custom unlock time; vesting optional; withdrawal by beneficiary after unlock time
Additional Notes
- No fixed global vesting or allocation schedule: Each token/project on Toshi can define its own economics at launch.
- Community Governance: Toshi’s tax status and other parameters can be changed via community votes (e.g., MeowDAO).
- Transparency: All token creation, locking, and launch parameters are on-chain and verifiable.
For more details, refer to the official Toshi documentation:
- Token Types
- Locker
- Launchpad
- MeowDAO Vote for 0 Tax
Implications and Analysis
Toshi’s token economics are highly modular, supporting a wide range of project needs and community-driven governance. This flexibility allows for innovative incentive structures, but also places responsibility on project creators to design fair and sustainable tokenomics. The built-in tools for locking and vesting help build trust, while the 0-tax status and open governance reflect a strong community orientation. However, the lack of a standardized allocation or vesting schedule means due diligence is essential for each Toshi-based project.
Tokenomika Toshi (TOSHI): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki Toshi (TOSHI) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów TOSHI, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów TOSHI.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszTOSHI tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena TOSHIna żywo!
