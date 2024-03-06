Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny ENA są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.

Ethena’s token economics are multifaceted, involving both its governance token (ENA) and its synthetic stablecoin (USDe). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations.

Issuance Mechanism

ENA (Governance Token)

Total Supply: 15 billion ENA.

15 billion ENA. Initial Mint: The ENA token was deployed on April 2, 2024. The initial mint counts as the first and only mint until at least April 2, 2025, due to a restriction that allows up to 10% of the total supply to be minted only once every 365 days.

The ENA token was deployed on April 2, 2024. The initial mint counts as the first and only mint until at least April 2, 2025, due to a restriction that allows up to 10% of the total supply to be minted only once every 365 days. Control: The project team controls a four-of-eight multi-sig wallet with minting authority, but future mints are strictly limited.

USDe (Synthetic Stablecoin)

Minting: Users deposit stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, or other supported assets to mint USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio. Only whitelisted users (who pass KYC/KYB) can mint/redeem directly; others can acquire USDe via liquidity pools.

Users deposit stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, or other supported assets to mint USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio. Only whitelisted users (who pass KYC/KYB) can mint/redeem directly; others can acquire USDe via liquidity pools. Peg Stability: USDe maintains its peg through delta-neutral hedging—when a user deposits stETH, the protocol opens a 1x short ETH perpetual position on a CEX, offsetting price risk.

Allocation Mechanism

ENA Allocation Table

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Vesting/Unlock Details Core Contributors 30% 1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff Investors 25% 1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff Ecosystem & Airdrops 30% 10% airdropped in first/second rewards seasons; remainder for future campaigns, held by DAO multisig Foundation 15% Used for development, risk, audits, etc.; unlock schedule not fully disclosed

Unlocking Schedule Table

Recipient Description Start Date Granularity Periods Amount per Period Notes Airdrop 10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second rewards 2024-03-06 Instant 1 450,000,000 Immediate unlock for airdrop Ecosystem Dev. 30% allocation, various initiatives 2024-07-05 Instant 1 500,000,000 Immediate unlock for campaign Ecosystem Dev. 30% allocation, various initiatives 2025-03-06 Monthly 36 3,550,000,000 Linear vesting over 3 years Core Contributors 1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting 2025-03-06 Instant 1 1,125,000,000 Cliff unlock Investors 1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting 2025-03-06 Instant 1 937,500,000 Cliff unlock Foundation Team has not disclosed unlock dates 2025-03-06 Monthly 36 2,250,000,000 Linear vesting over 3 years Core Contributors 1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting 2025-04-06 Monthly 36 3,375,000,000 Linear vesting over 3 years Investors 1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting 2025-04-06 Monthly 36 2,812,500,000 Linear vesting over 3 years

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ENA

Governance: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, reserve fund management, and yield distribution.

ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, reserve fund management, and yield distribution. Staking (sENA): Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues. sENA is composable in DeFi and earns additional rewards from associated projects (e.g., Ethereal).

Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues. sENA is composable in DeFi and earns additional rewards from associated projects (e.g., Ethereal). Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers.

USDe

Stablecoin Utility: USDe is used as a stable, yield-bearing asset. It can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from staked ETH and funding rates from short positions.

USDe is used as a stable, yield-bearing asset. It can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from staked ETH and funding rates from short positions. Liquidity Incentives: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap via campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).

Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap via campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns). Points Campaigns: Users earn “shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and other rewards.

Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)

Activity TVL ($M) Shard Boost (per $/day) New Shards Distributed (M) Locking LP Tokens 125 20 2,500 Hold Pendle USDe YT/SY in Pool 59 10 590 Lock USDe 160 10 1,597 Buy and Hold USDe 104 5 519 Stake and Hold sUSDe 195 1 195 Invite Bonus ~10% 10% 54 Total 580 — 5,455

Locking Mechanism

ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and provides access to additional rewards.

ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and provides access to additional rewards. USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unstaked with a 7-day unlock period.

USDe can be locked to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unstaked with a 7-day unlock period. Airdrop Vesting: For the top 2,000 addresses in the Shard Campaign, half of the ENA airdrop is subject to a 6-month linear vesting period.

Unlocking Time

ENA Unlocks: Core contributors and investors have a 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem and airdrop allocations have both instant and linear vesting components.

Core contributors and investors have a 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem and airdrop allocations have both instant and linear vesting components. USDe/sUSDe Unlocks: Unstaking/withdrawing sUSDe or locked USDe requires a 7-day unlock period.

Unstaking/withdrawing sUSDe or locked USDe requires a 7-day unlock period. Airdrop Unlocks: Immediate for most, but top campaign participants have a 6-month linear vesting for half their allocation.

Additional Notes and Implications

Governance Evolution: While ENA is designed for governance, as of April 2024, the governance process is not fully decentralized; the project team retains significant control via multi-sig wallets.

While ENA is designed for governance, as of April 2024, the governance process is not fully decentralized; the project team retains significant control via multi-sig wallets. Yield Sustainability: USDe’s yield is derived from the ETH carry trade (staking yield + funding rate from shorting ETH). If market inefficiencies close, yields may decrease, impacting incentives.

USDe’s yield is derived from the ETH carry trade (staking yield + funding rate from shorting ETH). If market inefficiencies close, yields may decrease, impacting incentives. Risk Management: Ethena maintains a Reserve Fund to cover periods of negative yield and act as a bidder of last resort for USDe, enhancing stability but introducing centralization and custody risks.

Ethena maintains a Reserve Fund to cover periods of negative yield and act as a bidder of last resort for USDe, enhancing stability but introducing centralization and custody risks. Composability: Both ENA and USDe are designed to be composable across DeFi, with sENA and sUSDe as liquid, reward-bearing tokens.

Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance 15B ENA, initial mint April 2024, strict annual mint cap Allocation 30% Core Contributors, 25% Investors, 30% Ecosystem/Airdrops, 15% Foundation Usage Governance, staking (sENA), restaking, DeFi composability Incentives Points (shards/Sats) for USDe activities, sENA rewards, airdrops Locking ENA for sENA, USDe for Sats, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/locked USDe, 6-month vesting for airdrop Unlocking 1-year cliff + 3-year vesting for team/investors, instant/linear for ecosystem/airdrops

In conclusion: Ethena’s token economics are designed to bootstrap growth through strong incentives, align long-term stakeholders via vesting and locking, and maintain stability through a delta-neutral synthetic dollar mechanism. The system is complex, with evolving governance and risk management, and its long-term sustainability will depend on the protocol’s ability to adapt as market conditions change.