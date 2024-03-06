Tokenomika Ethena (ENA)

Odkryj kluczowe informacje o Ethena (ENA), w tym podaż tokenów, model dystrybucji i dane rynkowe w czasie rzeczywistym.
USD

Informacje o Ethena (ENA)

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Oficjalna strona internetowa:
https://www.ethena.fi/
Biała księga:
https://ethena-labs.gitbook.io/ethena-labs/
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x57e114B691Db790C35207b2e685D4A43181e6061

Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Ethena (ENA)

Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Ethena (ENA), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.

Kapitalizacja rynkowa:
$ 4.03B
$ 4.03B$ 4.03B
Całkowita podaż:
$ 15.00B
$ 15.00B$ 15.00B
Podaż w obiegu:
$ 6.89B
$ 6.89B$ 6.89B
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
$ 8.77B
$ 8.77B$ 8.77B
Historyczne maksimum:
$ 1.521
$ 1.521$ 1.521
Historyczne minimum:
$ 0.19527090297328784
$ 0.19527090297328784$ 0.19527090297328784
Aktualna cena:
$ 0.5844
$ 0.5844$ 0.5844

Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Ethena (ENA)

Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny ENA są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.

Ethena’s token economics are multifaceted, involving both its governance token (ENA) and its synthetic stablecoin (USDe). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations.

Issuance Mechanism

ENA (Governance Token)

  • Total Supply: 15 billion ENA.
  • Initial Mint: The ENA token was deployed on April 2, 2024. The initial mint counts as the first and only mint until at least April 2, 2025, due to a restriction that allows up to 10% of the total supply to be minted only once every 365 days.
  • Control: The project team controls a four-of-eight multi-sig wallet with minting authority, but future mints are strictly limited.

USDe (Synthetic Stablecoin)

  • Minting: Users deposit stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, or other supported assets to mint USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio. Only whitelisted users (who pass KYC/KYB) can mint/redeem directly; others can acquire USDe via liquidity pools.
  • Peg Stability: USDe maintains its peg through delta-neutral hedging—when a user deposits stETH, the protocol opens a 1x short ETH perpetual position on a CEX, offsetting price risk.

Allocation Mechanism

ENA Allocation Table

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlock Details
Core Contributors30%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
Investors25%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
Ecosystem & Airdrops30%10% airdropped in first/second rewards seasons; remainder for future campaigns, held by DAO multisig
Foundation15%Used for development, risk, audits, etc.; unlock schedule not fully disclosed

Unlocking Schedule Table

RecipientDescriptionStart DateGranularityPeriodsAmount per PeriodNotes
Airdrop10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second rewards2024-03-06Instant1450,000,000Immediate unlock for airdrop
Ecosystem Dev.30% allocation, various initiatives2024-07-05Instant1500,000,000Immediate unlock for campaign
Ecosystem Dev.30% allocation, various initiatives2025-03-06Monthly363,550,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Core Contributors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-03-06Instant11,125,000,000Cliff unlock
Investors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-03-06Instant1937,500,000Cliff unlock
FoundationTeam has not disclosed unlock dates2025-03-06Monthly362,250,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Core Contributors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-04-06Monthly363,375,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Investors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-04-06Monthly362,812,500,000Linear vesting over 3 years

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ENA

  • Governance: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, reserve fund management, and yield distribution.
  • Staking (sENA): Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues. sENA is composable in DeFi and earns additional rewards from associated projects (e.g., Ethereal).
  • Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers.

USDe

  • Stablecoin Utility: USDe is used as a stable, yield-bearing asset. It can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from staked ETH and funding rates from short positions.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap via campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
  • Points Campaigns: Users earn “shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
ActivityTVL ($M)Shard Boost (per $/day)New Shards Distributed (M)
Locking LP Tokens125202,500
Hold Pendle USDe YT/SY in Pool5910590
Lock USDe160101,597
Buy and Hold USDe1045519
Stake and Hold sUSDe1951195
Invite Bonus~10%10%54
Total5805,455

Locking Mechanism

  • ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and provides access to additional rewards.
  • USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unstaked with a 7-day unlock period.
  • Airdrop Vesting: For the top 2,000 addresses in the Shard Campaign, half of the ENA airdrop is subject to a 6-month linear vesting period.

Unlocking Time

  • ENA Unlocks: Core contributors and investors have a 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem and airdrop allocations have both instant and linear vesting components.
  • USDe/sUSDe Unlocks: Unstaking/withdrawing sUSDe or locked USDe requires a 7-day unlock period.
  • Airdrop Unlocks: Immediate for most, but top campaign participants have a 6-month linear vesting for half their allocation.

Additional Notes and Implications

  • Governance Evolution: While ENA is designed for governance, as of April 2024, the governance process is not fully decentralized; the project team retains significant control via multi-sig wallets.
  • Yield Sustainability: USDe’s yield is derived from the ETH carry trade (staking yield + funding rate from shorting ETH). If market inefficiencies close, yields may decrease, impacting incentives.
  • Risk Management: Ethena maintains a Reserve Fund to cover periods of negative yield and act as a bidder of last resort for USDe, enhancing stability but introducing centralization and custody risks.
  • Composability: Both ENA and USDe are designed to be composable across DeFi, with sENA and sUSDe as liquid, reward-bearing tokens.

Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
Issuance15B ENA, initial mint April 2024, strict annual mint cap
Allocation30% Core Contributors, 25% Investors, 30% Ecosystem/Airdrops, 15% Foundation
UsageGovernance, staking (sENA), restaking, DeFi composability
IncentivesPoints (shards/Sats) for USDe activities, sENA rewards, airdrops
LockingENA for sENA, USDe for Sats, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/locked USDe, 6-month vesting for airdrop
Unlocking1-year cliff + 3-year vesting for team/investors, instant/linear for ecosystem/airdrops

In conclusion: Ethena’s token economics are designed to bootstrap growth through strong incentives, align long-term stakeholders via vesting and locking, and maintain stability through a delta-neutral synthetic dollar mechanism. The system is complex, with evolving governance and risk management, and its long-term sustainability will depend on the protocol’s ability to adapt as market conditions change.

Tokenomika Ethena (ENA): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia

Zrozumienie tokenomiki Ethena (ENA) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.

Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:

Całkowita podaż:

Maksymalna liczba tokenów ENA, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.

Podaż w obiegu:

Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.

Maksymalna podaż:

Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów ENA.

FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):

Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.

Stopa inflacji:

Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.

Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?

Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.

Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.

Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.

Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.

Teraz, gdy już rozumieszENA tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena ENAna żywo!

Zastrzeżenie

Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.