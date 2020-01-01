Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny AVAX są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.

Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to power its multi-chain, high-throughput, and low-latency blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Supply & Cap : AVAX has a capped supply of 720 million tokens. At genesis, 360 million AVAX were minted.

: AVAX has a capped supply of 720 million tokens. At genesis, 360 million AVAX were minted. Ongoing Issuance : New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators and delegators. The protocol mints AVAX at the end of each staking period, offsetting tokens burned as transaction fees. The emission rate is designed to keep AVAX inflationary until the cap is reached, but the burn mechanism (all transaction fees are burned) can offset this inflation.

: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators and delegators. The protocol mints AVAX at the end of each staking period, offsetting tokens burned as transaction fees. The emission rate is designed to keep AVAX inflationary until the cap is reached, but the burn mechanism (all transaction fees are burned) can offset this inflation. Staking Rewards: The total allocation for staking rewards is 360 million AVAX (50% of the initial supply). The actual reward rate depends on the proportion of AVAX staked and the duration of staking. Staking for the maximum period (1 year) yields higher rewards than the minimum (2 weeks), incentivizing longer-term network security.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial AVAX supply was distributed as follows:

Allocation Category AVAX (millions) % of Initial Supply Vesting/Lockup Details Staking Rewards 360.00 50.00% Distributed over at least 10 years Public Sale 72.00 10.00% 1-year or 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks for most options Project Team 72.00 10.00% 4-year vesting Avalanche Foundation 66.67 9.26% 10-year vesting Community & Development Endowment 50.40 7.00% 1-year vesting Strategic Partners 36.00 5.00% 4-year vesting Airdrop 18.00 2.50% 4-year vesting Testnet Incentives ~2.02 0.28% 1-year lockup

Public Sale : Conducted in July 2020, with KYC/AML, three purchase options, and varying vesting schedules.

: Conducted in July 2020, with KYC/AML, three purchase options, and varying vesting schedules. Airdrops & Incentives: Ongoing airdrops (e.g., for bridge users), liquidity mining (Avalanche Rush), and ecosystem grants.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking : AVAX is staked to secure the network. Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking periods range from 2 weeks to 1 year. Validators and delegators earn rewards based on their stake and performance (validators must be online and correct at least 80% of the time).

: AVAX is staked to secure the network. Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking periods range from 2 weeks to 1 year. Validators and delegators earn rewards based on their stake and performance (validators must be online and correct at least 80% of the time). Transaction Fees : All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply and offsetting inflation.

: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply and offsetting inflation. Governance : AVAX will be used for on-chain governance (not yet live as of late 2024), allowing validators and tokenholders to propose and vote on network parameters.

: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance (not yet live as of late 2024), allowing validators and tokenholders to propose and vote on network parameters. DeFi, NFTs, and Subnets : AVAX is used as collateral, for liquidity mining, and as a base asset in DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and custom Avalanche subnets.

: AVAX is used as collateral, for liquidity mining, and as a base asset in DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and custom Avalanche subnets. Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize liquidity, development, and community engagement.

Locking Mechanism

Vesting Schedules : Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).

: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually). Staking Lockup : Staked AVAX is locked for the chosen staking period (2 weeks to 1 year). Locked tokens cannot be transferred but can be used for staking.

: Staked AVAX is locked for the chosen staking period (2 weeks to 1 year). Locked tokens cannot be transferred but can be used for staking. Programmatic Unlocks: The Avalanche Foundation and other stakeholders follow a programmatic unlock schedule, with tokens automatically unlocking at set intervals. The Foundation typically re-stakes unlocked tokens, keeping them out of circulating supply.

Unlocking Time

Public Sale : 1-year or 18-month vesting with quarterly unlocks; 10% available at mainnet launch for some options.

: 1-year or 18-month vesting with quarterly unlocks; 10% available at mainnet launch for some options. Team : 4-year vesting.

: 4-year vesting. Foundation : 10-year vesting, with ~9.5 million AVAX unlocking every three months until August 2024, then ~1.7 million every three months until July 2030.

: 10-year vesting, with ~9.5 million AVAX unlocking every three months until August 2024, then ~1.7 million every three months until July 2030. Community/Development : 1-year vesting.

: 1-year vesting. Strategic Partners & Airdrops : 4-year vesting.

: 4-year vesting. Testnet Incentives: 1-year lockup.

Staking Parameters Table

Parameter Validator Delegator Minimum Stake 2,000 AVAX 25 AVAX Minimum Staking Period 2 weeks 2 weeks Maximum Staking Period 1 year 1 year Minimum Delegation Fee 2% N/A Max Validator Weight 3M AVAX or 5x self-stake N/A

Additional Notes

No Slashing : Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.

: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards. Decentralization : No superusers; validators secure the network, and governance is planned to be decentralized.

: No superusers; validators secure the network, and governance is planned to be decentralized. Ecosystem Growth: TVL in Avalanche DeFi has shown robust growth, with AVAX being central to DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications.

Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics

Aspect Details Supply Cap 720 million AVAX Genesis Mint 360 million AVAX Ongoing Issuance Staking rewards, offset by fee burns Allocation Staking (50%), Public Sale (10%), Team (10%), Foundation (9.26%), Others (see above) Usage Staking, fees, governance (future), DeFi, NFTs, subnets Incentives Staking rewards, liquidity mining, airdrops, grants Locking Multi-year vesting, staking lockups Unlocking Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation Staking Period 2 weeks (min) to 1 year (max) Validator Min Stake 2,000 AVAX Delegator Min Stake 25 AVAX Fee Mechanism All fees burned Governance Planned, not yet live (as of late 2024)

Implications and Nuances

Incentive Alignment : The combination of staking rewards, fee burns, and vesting schedules aligns incentives for long-term participation and network security.

: The combination of staking rewards, fee burns, and vesting schedules aligns incentives for long-term participation and network security. Deflationary Pressure : Fee burning can create deflationary pressure, especially as network usage grows.

: Fee burning can create deflationary pressure, especially as network usage grows. Ecosystem Growth : Ongoing incentive programs and grants have driven DeFi, NFT, and gaming adoption, as reflected in the rising TVL.

: Ongoing incentive programs and grants have driven DeFi, NFT, and gaming adoption, as reflected in the rising TVL. Governance Evolution: The planned on-chain governance will further decentralize control and allow the community to adjust economic parameters.

Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlock schedule and a strong focus on incentivizing long-term participation.