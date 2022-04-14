MXNB (MXNB) Tokenomie
MXNB Stablecoin is a cutting-edge, fiat-collateralized stablecoin designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. MXNB is backed by the Mexican Peso (MXN) and built on the Ethereum ERC-20 standard, ensuring seamless compatibility with a variety of wallets and exchanges.
Imagine enabling seamless cross-border transactions for multinational corporations, providing instant settlement and liquidity for trade finance, or offering a stable, secure investment vehicle for institutional investors seeking exposure to the Mexican market—all with the efficiency and reliability of MXNB.
Financial Inclusion: MXNB aims to revolutionize the digital economy by providing a stable, efficient medium for international transactions, remittances, and commerce. By leveraging blockchain technology, MXNB ensures real-time settlement and reduced transaction costs.
Regulatory Compliance: MXNB adheres to international AML/CFT standards, ensuring secure and compliant transactions.
Market Entry: Although MXNB tokens are not yet available on exchanges listed on CoinGecko, updates will be provided as soon as the token is launched and available for trading.
Expected Launch: Stay informed about the launch and price movements of MXNB by adding it to your CoinGecko watchlist. With a strategic roadmap in place, MXNB is set to become a pivotal player in the financial services industry, offering robust interoperability across financial platforms.
MXNB (MXNB) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van MXNB (MXNB) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal MXNB tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel MXNB tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van MXNB begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van MXNB token verkennen!
