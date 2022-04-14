EBERT (EBERT) Tokenomie
EBERT: The Enigmatic Being of Base Chain
EBERT is a groundbreaking project redefining the boundaries of creativity in the crypto space. Positioned as a trailblazer on the Base Chain, EBERT is more than just a crypto initiative—it's a movement designed to empower artists, creators, and innovators in the decentralized ecosystem.
Built on the robust infrastructure of Base Chain, EBERT merges blockchain technology with artistic expression, providing a seamless platform for creatives to showcase, monetize, and innovate. By leveraging smart contracts, EBERT ensures trustless interactions and transparency, making it a safe and efficient space for collaboration and growth.
At its core, EBERT embodies the spirit of evolution and resilience, blazing a path that reimagines how creativity and blockchain intersect. The project introduces unique mechanisms for decentralized funding, NFT creation, and community-driven projects, enabling creators to break free from traditional limitations.
EBERT’s ecosystem is a hub for collaboration, where like-minded individuals can connect, share ideas, and collectively shape the future of decentralized creativity. Its user-friendly interface and innovative tools lower the entry barriers for creators, making the crypto space accessible to all, regardless of technical expertise.
With EBERT, the Base Chain transforms into more than a blockchain—it becomes a canvas for ideas, a stage for performances, and a launchpad for the next generation of creative pioneers. Join EBERT and be part of the enigmatic journey shaping the future of crypto creativity.
EBERT (EBERT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van EBERT (EBERT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal EBERT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel EBERT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.