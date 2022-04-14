Atari (ATRI) Tokenomie
Atari (ATRI) Informatie
The Atari Token’s mission is to bring decentralization and universality to the video game and interactive entertainment industry. The goal of the Atari Token is to be the utility token of reference within the video game and interactive entertainment world, either as an in-game token or as a means of exchange for services or products between individuals and/or companies. Atari aims to provide participants with the tools necessary to effectively use smart contracts and smart platforms and reach mass adoption as quickly as possible. The Atari Group has recently entered into many partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token. The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar). For more information about the Atri Token, please visit the official Atari website.
ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs.
The Atari Token aims to offer easy integration, liquidity focused, skill-based, and casino accessibility. Atari aims for easy integration, by enabling other developers to easily integrate the Atari Token into their games. The company’s focus is to list the Atari Token on as many platforms as possible, allowing token holders to easily make exchanges for other currencies, therefore focusing on liquidity and traders’ experiences. Outside of this, Atari Chain is also working on innovative games, in which users can stake tokens against other players.
Atari (ATRI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Atari (ATRI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Atari (ATRI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Atari (ATRI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ATRI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ATRI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
