X Empire (formerly Musk Empire) is a GameFi project built on The Open Network (TON), featuring a tap-to-earn Telegram game and a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem. Its token, $X, is central to gameplay, incentives, and the broader platform economy. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Supply and Allocation
|Category
|Allocation (Tokens)
|% of Total Supply
|Locking/Vesting
|Notes
|Total Supply
|690,000,000,000
|100%
|—
|Minted on TON blockchain
|Community (Mining, Vouchers, Chill Phase)
|517,500,000,000
|75%
|No lockup/vesting
|Distributed via mining, NFT vouchers, and Chill Phase airdrop
|- Mining & Vouchers (Phase 1)
|483,000,000,000
|70%
|No lockup/vesting
|Main airdrop to early adopters and miners
|- Chill Phase (Phase 2)
|34,500,000,000
|5%
|No lockup/vesting
|Earned in a special event (Chill Phase) before airdrop
|New Users & Future Phases
|172,500,000,000
|25%
|Details TBA
|Reserved for onboarding, development, listings, liquidity, team, etc.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining Phase: Players earn in-game coins by tapping, completing quests, and inviting friends. This phase ended on September 30, 2024.
- NFT Vouchers: Players could mint NFT vouchers (up to 570,000 minted) representing a portion of their airdrop allocation. These are tradable and redeemable 1:1 for $X tokens at launch.
- Airdrop: After the mining phase, tokens are distributed based on in-game performance, referrals, and engagement. The airdrop is scheduled for October 24, 2024.
- Chill Phase: An additional 5% of tokens are distributed in a competitive event after the mining phase, with all player progress reset for fairness.
Allocation Mechanism
- Primary Criteria:
- Number and quality of referred friends (referrals must be active)
- Hourly in-game profit (profit-per-hour metric)
- Number of completed quests and tasks
- Additional Criteria:
- TON wallet connection and transactions
- Use of Telegram Premium
- Anti-bot measures (undisclosed to prevent exploitation)
- NFT Voucher Holders: Receive priority in airdrop distribution.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-Game Utility: $X is used for:
- Upgrading avatars and businesses
- Unlocking premium features and mini-games (over 200 available)
- Participating in strategic investments and trading bots
- Future e-commerce integrations
- Staking and Rewards: Players can stake $X for additional benefits and participate in exclusive events.
- Holder Incentives: Programs like "$X Holder Status" reward users for holding tokens in their wallets for 30 days, offering exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
- Referral System: Inviting friends increases airdrop rewards and fosters community growth.
- Burn Mechanism: Inactive accounts (over 30 days) have their in-game coins burned, reallocating value to active players and supporting token value.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockup/Vesting for Community: All tokens distributed to the community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase) are immediately accessible after the airdrop.
- Launchpool Locking (Bitget): Users can lock BTC or ETH to earn $X airdrop rewards during the Launchpool event. Tokens are distributed hourly based on the amount locked.
- Future Allocations: Details on lockup/vesting for the 25% reserved for new users, development, and team are to be announced.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Phase End: September 30, 2024, 18:00 UTC
- Chill Phase End: October 17, 2024
- Airdrop and Token Generation Event (TGE): October 24, 2024
- Launchpool Unlocking: Tokens distributed hourly during the locking period (October 24 – November 3, 2024)
- No Vesting for Community: Tokens are fully unlocked and tradable upon distribution.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mining (tap-to-earn), NFT vouchers, airdrop, Chill Phase, Launchpool
|Allocation
|75% to community (mining, vouchers, Chill Phase), 25% to new users/future/team
|Usage
|In-game upgrades, mini-games, staking, trading, e-commerce (future), exclusive rewards
|Incentives
|Referrals, staking, holder status, daily tasks, anti-bot measures, burns for inactivity
|Locking
|No lockup for community; Launchpool locking for airdrop; future allocations TBA
|Unlocking
|Community tokens fully unlocked at airdrop (Oct 24, 2024); Launchpool hourly distribution
Additional Notes
- Token Utility Expansion: The team plans to introduce more use cases, including e-commerce and additional staking opportunities, to drive long-term demand.
- Market Listings: $X will be listed on major exchanges (e.g., KuCoin, Bitget) immediately after the airdrop.
- Community Focus: The tokenomics are designed to reward active, engaged users and foster organic growth.
In conclusion, X Empire’s tokenomics are highly community-centric, with the majority of tokens distributed to active players and contributors without lockups or vesting. The project leverages a multi-phase airdrop, gamified mining, and referral incentives to drive engagement, while future allocations and utility expansions aim to sustain long-term ecosystem growth.
