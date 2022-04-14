dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomie
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Informatie
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor dogwifhat sol (WIF), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Duik dieper in hoe WIF tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token operating on the Solana blockchain, utilizing the SPL token standard. It is characterized by its playful branding and community-driven nature, with no underlying protocol utility or planned product functionality as of the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch in November 2023. There is no ongoing minting or inflation.
- Mint Authority: The token contract does not feature a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be created or frozen after the initial mint.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The entire supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. There is no public record of a private or public sale, nor any formal allocation to the team, advisors, or investors.
- Transparency: The team is anonymous, and there is no disclosed breakdown of allocations to team, community, or ecosystem funds.
- No Fundraising: There is no evidence that WIF was used for fundraising, ICO, or private sale.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being held or traded for speculative purposes.
- Earning Mechanisms: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.
- Acquisition: WIF can be acquired on both centralized (e.g., Huobi Global, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC Global) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).
- No Staking or DeFi Incentives: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or other incentive program associated with WIF.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups: There are no lockup or vesting schedules for WIF tokens. All tokens were freely transferable from the moment of launch.
- No Vesting: There is no evidence of any vesting contracts or time-locked allocations for team, advisors, or ecosystem.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: 100% of the token supply was unlocked and in circulation at launch. There are no future unlock events scheduled.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|SPL (Solana)
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed)
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch (Nov 2023)
|Mint Authority
|None (irreversible, no further minting possible)
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distributed from initial wallet
|Team Allocation
|Not disclosed; no evidence of reserved team/advisor tokens
|Utility
|Meme token; no protocol utility or planned product
|Incentives
|None (no staking, rewards, or dividends)
|Locking/Vesting
|None; all tokens liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch; no future unlocks
Additional Notes
- Security: The token contract has been audited, and the code is open-source.
- Community: The project is driven by community engagement and social media presence.
- Future Utility: As of the latest data, there are no announced plans for additional utility or protocol integration.
Summary
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin archetype: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no intrinsic utility, no vesting or lockups, and no incentive mechanisms. Its value and popularity are derived entirely from social momentum and speculative trading, rather than protocol-based economics or utility.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van dogwifhat sol (WIF) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal WIF tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel WIF tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van WIF begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van WIF token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.
