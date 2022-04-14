OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Tokenomie
the official Trump memecoin
The OFFICIAL TRUMP token (often referred to as $TRUMP) is a meme coin launched by President Donald Trump, primarily on the Solana blockchain, with additional bridged versions on Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 200 million $TRUMP tokens were made available on day one.
- Total Supply: The supply is set to grow to a maximum of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.
- Bridging: $TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
Allocation Mechanism
|Group/Entity
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC
|80%
|3-year unlocking schedule
|Public/Other
|20%
|Freely tradeable
- Details: The majority (80%) of tokens are controlled by entities affiliated with the Trump Organization and are subject to a lock-up and gradual release schedule. The remaining 20% are available for public trading from launch.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $TRUMP is a meme token with no inherent utility beyond trading and holding for speculative purposes.
- Community Engagement: The token is positioned as a symbol of support for Trump and his ideals, with a strong focus on community and meme culture.
- No Direct Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding $TRUMP. Users do not receive staking rewards, governance rights, or other forms of compensation.
- Acquisition: $TRUMP can be purchased on both centralized (e.g., MEXC, XT.COM, BingX, BitMart) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Moonshot).
Locking Mechanism
- Entity Lockups: The 80% of tokens controlled by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC are locked and distributed across six entities, labeled “Creators and CIC Digital 1-6.”
- Lock-up Periods: These locked tokens have periods ranging from 3 to 12 months.
- Unlocking Structure: After the initial lock-up, an initial unlock of either 10% or 25% occurs, followed by gradual daily releases over two years.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: After 3–12 months, a portion (10% or 25%) of the locked tokens is released.
- Ongoing Unlocks: The remaining locked tokens are released gradually on a daily basis over the subsequent two years.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|200M at launch, up to 1B over 3 years; bridged across Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain
|Allocation
|80% to CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC (locked); 20% public
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme token, speculative trading, no direct rewards or governance
|Locking
|80% locked, 3–12 month lock-up, then daily unlocks over 2 years
|Unlocking
|Initial 10–25% unlock after lock-up, then gradual daily release
Additional Notes
- No Superuser Functions: The token contracts do not allow for minting, pausing, freezing, or forced transfers after deployment. Ownership has been renounced, and the contracts are immutable.
- Community Focus: The project emphasizes community engagement and meme culture rather than investment or utility.
- Not a Security: The token is explicitly marketed as not being an investment contract or security.
This structure ensures that the majority of tokens are subject to a long-term vesting schedule, aligning incentives for the core team and affiliated entities, while allowing for active trading and community participation from the outset.
