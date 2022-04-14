SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomie
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Informatie
Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor SHIBAINU (SHIB), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Duik dieper in hoe SHIB tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based, community-driven cryptocurrency ecosystem that has evolved to include multiple tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and TREAT) and a suite of DeFi and utility features. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- SHIB: Launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum in July 2020. The total supply was 1 quadrillion SHIB.
- 50% (500 trillion) was locked in the SHIB-ETH Uniswap liquidity pool at launch.
- 50% (500 trillion) was sent to Vitalik Buterin’s wallet. Of this, ~82% (~410 trillion) was burned, and 10% (50 trillion) was donated to the India COVID Relief Fund.
- No ICO or private sale: SHIB was not distributed via an ICO or private sale; it was made available to the public via Uniswap and other exchanges.
- TREAT: The latest addition, TREAT, is a utility and governance token, distributed through ecosystem activities, yield farming, and community engagement.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|SHIB (Initial)
|Notes
|Uniswap Liquidity Pool
|500 trillion (50%)
|Locked at launch
|Vitalik Buterin
|500 trillion (50%)
|410T burned, 50T donated, rest unaccounted for
|Project Team
|0%
|No direct allocation to team, advisors, or insiders
|Community
|100% (via above)
|All tokens distributed via public mechanisms
- TREAT: Distributed via yield farming, staking, and ecosystem participation. Specific allocation details for TREAT are available on the official documentation.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
SHIB
- Staking ("Bury"): Users can stake SHIB to receive xSHIB, which entitles holders to:
- Inflationary BONE rewards
- A share of 0.10% of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH)
- Liquidity Provision ("Dig"): Provide SHIB and a paired asset as liquidity to earn transaction fees and additional rewards.
- Burning: SHIB can be burned via the Burn Portal, reducing supply and earning RYOSHI rewards (1% of all RYOSHI transactions distributed as rewards).
- Payments: Used as a means of payment at select merchants and within the ecosystem.
TREAT
- Governance: TREAT is the governance token for the Innovation Branch, allowing holders to vote on proposals and strategic decisions.
- Rewards: Powers WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0, an advanced yield farming mechanism. Staking TREAT (veTREAT) amplifies voting power and influences liquidity rewards.
- Access: Unlocks advanced features and services within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including SHIB Pay (on-chain payment system).
- Dual Rewards: Liquidity providers earn both TREAT and trading fees, enhancing participation incentives.
BONE & LEASH
- BONE: Used for governance (Doggy DAO), as gas on Shibarium L2, and as a reward for validators and delegators.
- LEASH: Grants exclusivity perks, such as early access to NFT mints and land sales.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake SHIB, BONE, or LEASH, they receive xSHIB, tBONE, or xLEASH, respectively. These represent staked positions and accrue rewards.
- Yield Farming: LP tokens received from providing liquidity can be staked ("Woof") for additional rewards.
- TREAT Locking: TREAT can be locked as veTREAT (vote-escrowed TREAT) to boost governance power and yield farming rewards. The lock duration and mechanics are designed to incentivize long-term participation.
5. Unlocking Time
- SHIB Staking: No explicit minimum lock period for staking SHIB, BONE, or LEASH; users can generally unstake at any time, but may forfeit unclaimed rewards if unstaking early.
- TREAT Launchpool: For specific campaigns (e.g., Bitget Launchpool), TREAT can be locked for a defined period (e.g., 3 days) to earn rewards.
- veTREAT: The lock duration for veTREAT is not specified in the available documentation, but typically, vote-escrowed models require users to lock tokens for weeks to months to maximize rewards and voting power.
6. Deflationary Mechanisms
- Burning: Over 410 trillion SHIB (~41% of total supply) has been burned as of January 2024. An automatic burn mechanism is planned for Shibarium, but details are pending.
- No Inflation: SHIB has a fixed supply post-burn; new tokens are not minted.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|SHIB
|TREAT
|BONE/LEASH
|Issuance
|1 quadrillion, all at launch
|Ongoing via ecosystem activities
|Fixed supply, distributed via DEX
|Allocation
|50% Uniswap, 50% Vitalik (burn/donate)
|Yield farming, staking, engagement
|DEX, staking, rewards
|Usage
|Staking, liquidity, burn, payments
|Governance, rewards, access, payments
|Governance, rewards, exclusivity
|Incentives
|BONE rewards, swap fees, RYOSHI
|Dual rewards, voting, advanced access
|Governance, validator rewards
|Locking
|Staking (xSHIB), LP staking
|veTREAT (vote-escrowed)
|Staking, LP staking
|Unlocking
|Flexible (no strict lock)
|Campaign-specific, veTREAT model
|Flexible
|Deflation
|Burn portal, planned auto-burn
|N/A
|N/A
8. Additional Notes
- No team or insider allocation: The project emphasizes community distribution and decentralization.
- Governance: Proposals can be submitted by any user; execution is via multi-sig wallets.
- Ecosystem Growth: The introduction of TREAT and Shibarium L2 aims to expand utility, governance, and real-world adoption.
9. Limitations and Transparency
- No explicit vesting schedule for SHIB, as all tokens were distributed at launch.
- TREAT and other tokens: For detailed allocation and vesting, refer to the official documentation and campaign announcements.
Conclusion
Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term engagement, and support a growing DeFi and utility ecosystem. The combination of staking, liquidity provision, burning, and governance mechanisms—along with the introduction of TREAT—positions Shiba Inu as a dynamic, evolving project in the crypto space.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van SHIBAINU (SHIB) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SHIB tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SHIB tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SHIB begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SHIB token verkennen!
1 SHIB = 0.00001224 USD