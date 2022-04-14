Duik dieper in hoe PAAL tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Overview

PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.

Issuance Mechanism

Blockchain Platform: Ethereum

Ethereum Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)

1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion) Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:

Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.

Users, development team, and reserved for future use. No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows: 1% to stakers (ETH payout) 1% to marketing 1% to buyback and burn 1% to development

(as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:

Mechanism Description Staking Stake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL. Revenue Sharing 50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers. Buybacks Tokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards. Exclusive AI Services $PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services. Trading Volume Rewards 1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers. Referral & Compounding Referral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).

Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.

Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards. Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.

Unlocking Time

Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.

Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal. Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.

Token Utility

Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.

Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features. Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.

Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products. Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance 1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced Allocation Users, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc. Usage/Incentives Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals Locking Staking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards Unlocking After lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable

Additional Notes

Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.

The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing. Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.

Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders. Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.

For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.