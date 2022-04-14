Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomie
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT), a novel hybrid between a memecoin and an NFT. Its design and tokenomics are intentionally experimental and community-driven, with a focus on entertainment and meme culture rather than financial utility or investment returns.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: NPC is both an ERC20 (fungible token) and ERC1155 (NFT) asset, allowing it to be traded as a meme coin or as a JPEG-based NFT.
- Supply: The maximum supply is 8,050,126,520 NPC.
- Minting/Conversion: NPC tokens can be converted between ERC20 (tradable on DEXs like Uniswap) and ERC1155 (tradable on NFT marketplaces) using a wrapper. Both forms are identical in value and fully interchangeable.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of a structured ICO, airdrop, or emission schedule. The project is described as an art experiment with no formal team or roadmap.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Formal Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project explicitly states there is no formal team or roadmap.
- Community Focus: The token is designed for the community, with the base and customizable JPEGs intended for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: NPC is a meme-backed token with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. Its main use is as a collectible, tradable meme asset.
- NFT Hybrid: NPC can be customized as an NFT, making it a unique digital collectible.
- No Yield or Rewards: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other incentives by holding or using NPC. The project is explicitly for entertainment and meme culture.
- Tradability: NPC can be freely traded on decentralized exchanges (as ERC20) and NFT marketplaces (as ERC1155).
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or staking mechanism. Tokens are fully liquid and tradable upon acquisition.
- No Unlock Schedule: There is no unlock schedule or time-based release of tokens.
Disclaimer
NPC and NPC MFTs are a meme coin and NFT hybrid with absolutely no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team and no roadmap. The coin and art are completely useless and for entertainment purposes only.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC20 (fungible), ERC1155 (NFT)
|Max Supply
|8,050,126,520 NPC
|Issuance
|No structured ICO/airdrop; community-driven
|Allocation
|No formal allocation; no team/investor breakdown
|Usage
|Meme coin, NFT hybrid, collectible, tradable on DEXs/NFT marketplaces
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or rewards)
|Locking/Vesting
|None
|Unlock Schedule
|None
Additional Insights
- Innovation: NPC introduces the concept of Meme-Fungible Tokens (MFTs), allowing seamless conversion between meme coins and NFTs.
- Market Position: As of the latest data, NPC has a circulating market cap of ~$210 million, a fully diluted market cap of ~$210.6 million, and a latest price of ~$0.026.
- Cultural Impact: The project is a commentary on meme culture and digital ownership, prioritizing fun and creativity over financial gain.
Summary:
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a purely experimental, meme-driven token with no financial incentives, no structured allocation, and no locking or vesting. Its unique value lies in its hybrid design as both a meme coin and an NFT, serving as a digital collectible for the meme community.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de NPC prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.
