Litecoin (LTC) Tokenomie
Litecoin (LTC) Informatie
Litecoin is een peer-to-peer internetvaluta waarmee directe, bijna kosteloze betalingen aan iedereen ter wereld mogelijk zijn. Litecoin is een open source, wereldwijd betalingsnetwerk dat volledig gedecentraliseerd is zonder enige centrale autoriteiten.
Litecoin (LTC) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Litecoin (LTC), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Litecoin (LTC)
Duik dieper in hoe LTC tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Litecoin (LTC) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies, with a transparent and predictable token economic model. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Supply Cap: Litecoin operates on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The total supply is capped at 84 million LTC.
- Block Rewards: New LTC are issued as block rewards to miners. The initial reward was 50 LTC per block, with a new block produced approximately every 2.5 minutes.
- Halving Schedule: The block reward halves every 840,000 blocks (roughly every 4 years). This process will continue until the maximum supply is reached, estimated around the year 2142.
- Current Status: As of June 2024, about 74.61 million LTC (~88.83% of the total supply) are in circulation. The most recent halving occurred on August 2, 2023, reducing the block reward to 6.25 LTC. The next halving is expected in July 2027, reducing the reward to 3.125 LTC.
|Event
|Block Height
|Date
|Block Reward (LTC)
|Genesis
|0
|Oct 2011
|50
|1st Halving
|840,000
|Aug 25, 2015
|25
|2nd Halving
|1,680,000
|Aug 5, 2019
|12.5
|3rd Halving
|2,520,000
|Aug 2, 2023
|6.25
|4th Halving (est.)
|3,360,000
|Jul 2027
|3.125
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: All LTC in circulation have been or will be distributed through mining. There was no pre-mine, ICO, or special allocation to founders or early investors.
- Distribution: LTC is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees. There are no special vesting or allocation schedules for team, investors, or ecosystem funds.
- Concentration: As of June 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses hold about 11.36 million LTC (~15.22% of circulating supply), with the largest single address holding ~3.36%.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use Cases:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: LTC is used as a medium of exchange for fast, low-cost transactions globally.
- Value Storage: LTC is also used as a store of value, similar to Bitcoin.
- Incentives:
- Mining Rewards: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- Transaction Fees: Users pay transaction fees (in LTC) to incentivize miners to include their transactions in blocks. Fees are based on transaction size and network congestion.
- No Staking: Litecoin does not have a staking or liquidity provision mechanism. All network security and consensus are achieved through PoW mining.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Level Locking: Litecoin does not implement protocol-level token locking or vesting schedules. All LTC are liquid upon mining.
- Optional User Locking: Users can voluntarily lock LTC in multi-signature wallets, time-locked contracts, or third-party services, but this is not enforced by the protocol.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All newly mined LTC are immediately available to miners. There are no vesting cliffs, schedules, or delayed unlocks at the protocol level.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no future unlock events or vesting periods for any allocation category.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, block rewards halved every 840,000 blocks, capped at 84M LTC
|Allocation
|100% via mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or team/investor allocations
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, miner incentives, transaction fees
|Incentives
|Block rewards, transaction fees
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking; all LTC liquid upon mining
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Governance: Litecoin does not have formal on-chain governance. Changes are proposed via Litecoin Improvement Proposals (LIPs) and adopted by consensus among developers, miners, and node operators.
- No Superusers: There are no privileged accounts or superusers; all changes require broad network consensus.
- Decentralization: The network is maintained by a distributed set of miners, nodes, and developers, with no central authority.
Conclusion
Litecoin’s token economics are among the most transparent and straightforward in the crypto space. Its issuance and distribution are entirely mining-based, with no vesting, locking, or special allocations. The halving mechanism ensures a predictable, deflationary supply schedule, and all incentives are aligned with network security and utility. This simplicity and predictability have contributed to Litecoin’s longevity and trust within the crypto ecosystem.
Litecoin (LTC) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Litecoin (LTC) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal LTC tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel LTC tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van LTC begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van LTC token verkennen!
Litecoin (LTC) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de LTC prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van LTC
Wil je weten waar je LTC naartoe gaat? Onze LTC prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.