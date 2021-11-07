Kaspa (KAS) Tokenomie
Kaspa (KAS) Informatie
Kaspa is the fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. The world’s first blockDAG- a digital ledger enabling parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, built on a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals.
Kaspa (KAS) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Kaspa (KAS), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Kaspa (KAS)
Duik dieper in hoe KAS tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Kaspa (KAS) is a decentralized, open-source, Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain with a unique blockDAG architecture. Its token economics are designed to maximize decentralization, transparency, and community participation. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof-of-Work Mining:
KAS is issued exclusively through PoW mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockDAG, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.
- Block Reward Schedule:
- Initial Reward: 500 KAS per block at launch (November 7, 2021).
- Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a gradual reduction in new supply.
- Current Reward: As of February 26, 2024, the block reward is 81 KAS per block.
- Maximum Supply: The total supply is capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around 2057.
- No Premine or Pre-allocation:
Kaspa was fair-launched with no premine, no pre-sale, and no team or investor allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Type
|Details
|Mining Rewards
|100% of KAS is distributed to miners via PoW block rewards and transaction fees.
|Team/Investors
|0% (No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors)
|Community Fundraising
|Community-initiated crowdfunding for development and ecosystem initiatives (see below)
- Community Fundraising:
- Conducted via public campaigns for specific development or ecosystem needs.
- Funds are held in a 2/4 multi-signature wallet managed by elected community treasurers.
- Example: ~70.23 million KAS (~0.24% of max supply) raised for DAGKnight consensus development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Peer-to-Peer Payments
|KAS is used as a medium of exchange and value storage within the Kaspa network.
|Transaction Fees
|All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is awarded to miners.
|Mining Incentives
|Miners receive block rewards and transaction fees as compensation for securing the network.
|Governance
|Community-driven proposals and funding via Discord and other social channels.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision:
Kaspa does not support staking or liquidity provision. All incentives are PoW-based.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting:
There are no token locks, vesting schedules, or unlock events for KAS. All tokens are distributed through mining and are immediately liquid upon receipt.
Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable:
Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there are no scheduled unlocks or vesting events for KAS.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, capped at 70B KAS
|Allocation
|100% to miners, 0% to team/investors, community fundraising via multi-sig wallet
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, mining rewards, community governance
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|None
Additional Notes
- Decentralization:
Kaspa’s design ensures no central governance, no privileged users, and all decisions are made via open community processes.
- Transparency:
All fundraising and treasury activities are managed by elected community members and are publicly auditable.
- Security:
The network is secured by PoW miners using the kHeavyhash algorithm, with rewards decreasing over time to control inflation.
Kaspa’s token economics are among the most transparent and community-driven in the industry, with a strict adherence to fair launch principles and no hidden allocations or lockups. All value accrues to miners and the broader ecosystem through open participation and transparent governance.
Kaspa (KAS) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Kaspa (KAS) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal KAS tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel KAS tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van KAS begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van KAS token verkennen!
Kaspa (KAS) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de KAS prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van KAS
Wil je weten waar je KAS naartoe gaat? Onze KAS prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
