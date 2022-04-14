Duik dieper in hoe ARC tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Overview

AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a platform for decentralized, modular AI agent deployment, with the ARC token at the core of its ecosystem. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and align the interests of developers, users, and the broader community.

Issuance Mechanism

Deflationary, Exponential Decay Model:

The ARC token (previously ATC, now AI3) is issued per block, with the issuance rate declining over time: Initial Rate: ~4.75 ARC per block at launch. 10 Years: ~2.5 ARC per block. 20 Years: ~1.2 ARC per block. 30 Years: ~0.55 ARC per block.

Exponential Decline:

The issuance curve is steep at first, then gradually flattens, ensuring a controlled, predictable supply and increasing scarcity over time.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for ARC is not publicly available, the following mechanisms are observed in similar agent infrastructure projects and are likely to be reflected in ARC’s approach:

Allocation Category Description/Notes Community Incentives Airdrops, dropgames, and engagement rewards to drive adoption and participation. Developer/Team Rewards for core contributors and ongoing development. Ecosystem Growth Incentives for ecosystem partners, integrations, and strategic growth. Treasury Reserve for long-term sustainability and unforeseen expenditures. Exchange Liquidity Tokens allocated for market making and exchange listings.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Ecosystem Utility:

ARC is used to pay for deploying and interacting with AI agents, smart contracts, and decentralized applications within the ARC ecosystem.

Developer Incentives:

Developers can earn ARC through airdrops, dropgames, and by contributing to the ecosystem.

Transaction Efficiency:

ARC powers Smart Order Routing and the ARC Virtual Machine (AVM), optimizing transaction costs and speeds.

Staking and Governance:

While not explicitly detailed, similar platforms use staking for governance and network security, and ARC may follow suit.

Locking Mechanism

No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Data:

As of the latest available data, there is no public record of formal token locking or vesting schedules for ARC. This may indicate: Immediate liquidity for most tokens. Potential for future staking or governance lockups as the ecosystem matures.

Immediate liquidity for most tokens. Potential for future staking or governance lockups as the ecosystem matures.

Unlocking Time

No Scheduled Unlocks Disclosed:

There are no recorded unlock events or vesting schedules for ARC in the available data. This suggests either: All tokens are liquid upon issuance. Unlock schedules, if any, are not publicly disclosed.

All tokens are liquid upon issuance. Unlock schedules, if any, are not publicly disclosed.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Exponential decay, per-block, deflationary (4.75 → 0.55 ARC/block over 30 years) Allocation Community, team, ecosystem, treasury, exchange liquidity (exact % not disclosed) Usage/Incentives Payments for AI services, developer rewards, transaction efficiency, possible staking Locking No explicit locking/vesting schedules disclosed Unlocking No scheduled unlocks or vesting events reported

In-Depth Analysis and Implications

Deflationary Model:

The declining issuance rate is designed to create scarcity, potentially increasing token value over time and rewarding early adopters.

Ecosystem Focus:

ARC’s utility is tightly integrated with the platform’s AI and smart contract infrastructure, ensuring ongoing demand as the ecosystem grows.

Transparency and Future Developments:

The lack of detailed public allocation and vesting data is a limitation. As ARC matures, more granular disclosures may emerge, especially if governance or staking mechanisms are introduced.

Comparative Perspective:

ARC’s tokenomics are consistent with leading agent infrastructure projects, emphasizing long-term sustainability, community incentives, and developer engagement.

Limitations

No Public Unlock/Lock Data:

The absence of explicit locking and unlocking schedules may pose risks for investors seeking clarity on token supply dynamics.

Allocation Uncertainty:

Without a published allocation table, the exact distribution among stakeholders remains unclear.

Actionable Insights

Monitor for Updates:

Stakeholders should watch for future disclosures regarding allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.

Engage with the Ecosystem:

Participation in airdrops, dropgames, and development initiatives can provide early access to ARC tokens and influence the platform’s direction.

References

OKX ARC Tokenomics Overview

Bitget ARC Listing Announcement

Note: This analysis is based on the latest available data as of September 2025. For the most current and detailed information, consult official ARC documentation and community channels.