Mithril (MITH) realiojo laiko kaina yra --. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas MITH svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0 iki aukščiausios $ 0 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia MITH kaina yra $ 3.82, o žemiausia – $ 0.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, MITH per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė -0.05%, per 24 valandas – -0.11%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – -4.57%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė Mithril rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 104.28K, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. MITH apyvartoje yra 618.75M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 1000000000.0. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 168.54K
Šiandienos Mithril kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
Mithril 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
Mithril 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
Mithril 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
|Laikotarpis
|Keisti (USD)
|Keisti (%)
|Šiandien
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 dienų
|$ 0
|-23.73%
|60 dienų
|$ 0
|-19.80%
|90 dienų
|$ 0
|--
Mithril is a decentralized ecosystem on the ethereum blockchain. It is a system that rewards users who engage in “social mining”. Mithril rewards users for the impact their content may have in viewers and the popularity it attracts, such as number of likes and views. In the blockchain network and cryptocurrency, Mithril is a very innovative idea that aims to change the way we think about social media entirely. This particular innovation will decentralize and reward social media content creators in a fair and open way.The process of building a social media platform from the scratch is a long, rigorous and exhausting one. Even though blockchain based social media platforms are not new innovations, they usually cannot interact with existing platforms. The Mithril integration protocol permits MITH mining on all social media networks. Therefore, Mithril can also leverage existing sites for their own purposes. In addition, it permits content influencers to make use of their pre-existing followers network to mine Mithril. This acts as a big plus to the Mithril ecosystem. It requires less stress and work than establishing followers on an entirely new platform. It also helps Mithril to have an edge and a bigger pool of users. This means that, content providers only need to start making use of the Mithril integration protocol in order to make more money. Instead of an ICO, Mithril held a private crowdsale where 400,000,000 MITH was distributed and 50,000,000 was retained by the Mithril team for development and marketing. Mithril MITH tokens are mined by participating on partner applications and this social mining is a gamechanger. Creating and sharing content earns Mithril MITH, which can then be spent with partner applications. Because mythril is a crafting ingredient in the Final Fantasy video game series, online searches for how to spend MITH have these pages mixed in, which will likely continue for several years until the platform gains enough big-name retail spending partners to rise up SEO rankings. MITH is currently available on Bithumb and OKEx, but more exchanges will likely list the token soon. Although exchanges are never the best place to store your cryptocurrencies due to security concerns, this is one possibility. Better would be to store them using an ERC-20 wallet that allows you to add custom tokens, such as MyEtherWallet, MyCrypto, or Coinfy. Although the Mithril platform and its flagship social network Lit are still in fairly early development, as an early mover, they are poised to be a leader in the decentralized social networking space. If Mithril gets its way, centralized social networking companies may soon have worthy competitors that offer users more control of their data while rewarding people for creating the content that is ultimately the life-blood of all social networks.
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.