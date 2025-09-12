dFund kaina (DFND)
dFund (DFND) realiojo laiko kaina yra --. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas DFND svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0 iki aukščiausios $ 0 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia DFND kaina yra $ 0.061523, o žemiausia – $ 0.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, DFND per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė -0.03%, per 24 valandas – -0.02%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – -9.27%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė dFund rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 84.49K, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. DFND apyvartoje yra 332.45M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 1000000000.0. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 254.14K
Šiandienos dFund kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
dFund 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
dFund 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
dFund 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
|Laikotarpis
|Keisti (USD)
|Keisti (%)
|Šiandien
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30 dienų
|$ 0
|-32.29%
|60 dienų
|$ 0
|-18.80%
|90 dienų
|$ 0
|--
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.