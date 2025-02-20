Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomika

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomika

Sužinokite pagrindines įžvalgas apieKaito (KAITO), įskaitant jos tokenų tiekimą, platinimo modelį ir realaus laiko rinkos duomenis.
Kaito (KAITO) Informacija

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

Oficiali svetainė:
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
Baltoji knyga:
https://docs.kaito.ai/
Blokų naršyklė:
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomika ir kainų analizė

Ištirkite pagrindinius Kaito (KAITO) tokenomikos ir kainų duomenis, įskaitant rinkos kapitalizaciją, pasiūlos informaciją, FDV ir kainų istoriją. Akimirksniu supraskite dabartinę tokeno vertę ir rinkos padėtį.

Rinkos kapitalizacija:
$ 295.85M
Bendra pasiūla:
$ 1.00B
Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:
$ 241.39M
FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):
$ 1.23B
Visų laikų rekordas:
$ 2.9293
Visų laikų minimumas:
$ 0.6712827631571182
Dabartinė kaina:
$ 1.2256
Išsami Kaito tokeno struktūra (KAITO)

Išsamiau aptarkite, kaip išduodami, paskirstomi ir atrakinami KAITO tokenai. Šiame skyriuje pabrėžiami pagrindiniai tokeno ekonominės struktūros aspektai: naudingumas, paskatos ir teisių įgijimas.

Overview

Kaito (KAITO) is the native token of the Kaito AI ecosystem, which provides a Web3-focused information platform leveraging AI to aggregate and organize crypto data. The token economics are designed to incentivize content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while aligning long-term interests of contributors, investors, and users.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fixed supply with scheduled unlocks.
  • Unlock Schedule: The token unlocks linearly over a period from February 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029, for all major allocation categories. Each allocation receives periodic unlocks, with the same amount (20,702,500 KAITO) released per period for each category.
  • No evidence of inflationary or performance-based (KPI-driven) issuance; the model is a fixed, time-based unlock.

Allocation Mechanism

The KAITO token allocation is as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalDescriptionUnlock StartUnlock End
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and ecosystem initiatives2025-02-202029-01-20
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito's core contributors2025-02-202029-01-20
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners2025-02-202029-01-20
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors2025-02-202029-01-20
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term2025-02-202029-01-20
Liquidity Incentives5%Staking and liquidity incentives2025-02-202029-01-20
Binance Hodler2%Strengthen partnerships between Binance and Kaito communities2025-02-202029-01-20

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Content Incentivization: KAITO’s ecosystem is built around rewarding high-quality crypto content creation. The YAPs (tokenized attention points) system quantifies and rewards users for sharing insights, with rewards based on relevance, originality, and engagement.
  • Staking: Staking rewards are live, with a high initial APY (70% with 10% of supply staked, expected to normalize). Stakers receive rewards from liquidity incentives and, in the future, a share of network fees. Staking also boosts voting rights in Kaito Connect and provides priority access to new features and launches.
  • gKAITO Mechanism: gKAITO is a new rewards layer for contributors, offering platform fee-sharing, priority deal access, feature upgrades, and signaling alignment with partner projects. It is earned through thought leadership, participation, and holding ecosystem tokens.
  • Assigned sKAITO: Users can assign sKAITO to projects, earning a share of project-specific rewards and helping projects identify their most aligned community members.
  • Launchpad Participation: The Capital Launchpad allows users to participate in project fundraising, with allocation based on social reputation, onchain activity, and historical relevance.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting: All major allocations are subject to a linear vesting schedule from February 2025 to January 2029.
  • Staking Lock: Only circulating tokens (not those locked for investors, the foundation, or the team) are eligible for staking.
  • No Early Unlock: There is no indication of early unlocks for any allocation; all follow the set schedule.

Unlocking Time

  • Start: February 20, 2025
  • End: January 20, 2029
  • Unlock Rate: Each allocation unlocks 2.07% of its total per period, with 100% unlocked by the end date.

Allocation Table

Additional Notes

  • No direct inflation or burn mechanism is described; the supply is fixed and distributed according to the schedule.
  • YAPs and sKAITO are non-transferable points/tokens used for reputation and reward assignment, not direct financial value.
  • gKAITO is a meta-reward system for contributors, with details on its onchain implementation forthcoming.

Summary

KAITO’s token economics are structured to balance long-term ecosystem growth, incentivize high-quality content, and align the interests of contributors, investors, and the broader community. The fixed unlock schedule, multi-year vesting, and layered incentive mechanisms (staking, gKAITO, sKAITO, YAPs) are designed to foster sustainable participation and value accrual within the Kaito ecosystem.

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomika: Pagrindinių rodiklių paaiškinimas ir naudojimo atvejai

Norint analizuoti ilgalaikę vertę, tvarumą ir potencialą, būtina suprasti Kaito (KAITO) tokenomiką.

Pagrindiniai rodikliai ir kaip jie apskaičiuojami:

Bendras tiekimas:

Didžiausias jau sukurtų arba kada nors sukurtų KAITO tokenų skaičius.

Cirkuliacinis tiekimas:

Šiuo metu rinkoje ir viešai prieinamų tokenų skaičius.

Maksimalus tiekimas:

Griežtas apribojimas, kiek KAITO tokenų gali egzistuoti iš viso.

FDV (visiškai atskiestas vertinimas):

Apskaičiuojama kaip dabartinė kaina × maksimali pasiūla, pateikiant bendros rinkos kapitalizacijos prognozę, jei visi tokenai yra apyvartoje.

Infliacijos lygis:

Atspindi, kaip greitai įvedami nauji tokenai, darantys įtaką jų trūkumui ir ilgalaikiam kainų judėjimui.

Kodėl šie rodikliai svarbūs prekiautojams?

Didelis cirkuliuojantis kiekis = didesnis likvidumas.

Ribota maksimal pasiūla + maža infliacija = ilgalaikio kainų kilimo potencialas.

Skaidrus tokenų paskirstymas = didesnis pasitikėjimas projektu ir mažesnė centralizuotos kontrolės rizika.

Didelė FDV su maža dabartine rinkos kapitalizacija = galimi pervertinimo signalai.

Dabar, kai suprantate KAITO tokenomiką, galite peržiūrėti KAITO tokeno kainą realiuoju laiku!

Kaip pirkti KAITO

Norite įtraukti Kaito (KAITO) į savo portfelį? MEXC palaiko įvairius KAITO pirkimo būdus, įskaitant kreditines korteles, banko pavedimus ir tarpusavio prekybą. Nesvarbu, ar esate pradedantysis, ar profesionalas, MEXC leidžia lengvai ir saugiai pirkti kriptovaliutas.

Kaito (KAITO) Kainų istorija

KAITO kainų istorijos analizė padeda naudotojams suprasti ankstesnius rinkos judėjimus, pagrindinius palaikymo / pasipriešinimo lygius ir nepastovumo modelius. Nesvarbu, ar stebite visų laikų aukščiausias kainas, ar nustatote tendencijas, istoriniai duomenys yra labai svarbi kainų prognozavimo ir techninės analizės dalis.

KAITO kainos prognozė

Norite sužinoti, kur link juda KAITO? Mūsų KAITO kainų prognozavimo puslapyje pateikiami rinkos nuotaikų, istorinių tendencijų ir techninių rodiklių duomenys, siekiant pateikti ateities perspektyvą.

Pirkite kriptovaliutą vos už 1 USDT: Jūsų paprasčiausias būdas prekiauti kriptovaliutomis!

Atsakomybės apribojimas

Šiame puslapyje pateikti tokenomikos duomenys yra iš trečiųjų šalių šaltinių. MEXC negarantuoja tikslumo. Prieš investuodami, atlikite išsamų tyrimą.