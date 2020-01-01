KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Tokenomics
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution
With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN.
However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບKAGE NETWORK (KAGE), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງKAGE ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນKAGE ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈKAGE's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງKAGEໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
