Global Dollar (USDG) is a single currency stablecoin pegged to the US dollar that is regulated under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore (PDS) and will always be fully redeemable from Paxos on a one- to-one basis for US dollars.
USDG combines the stability and reach of US dollars with the added security and efficiency of blockchain technology. USDG is always available and accessible, offering high transfer speeds and programmability. USDG is always available for 1:1 redemption for US dollars, 24/7.
Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd. (PDS), the issuer of USDG, has secured full approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payments Institution (MPI) to offer digital payment token services. This approval aligns USDG with MAS' forthcoming stablecoin framework, positioning it at the forefront of regulatory compliance. MAS, a globally recognized prudential regulator, is known for its robust oversight of stablecoins and commitment to stringent consumer protection standards.
USDG's issuance will adhere to strict regulatory standards, including requirements for value stability, capital adequacy, redemption and par and comprehensive disclosure. Specific regulatory obligations include substantial capital reserve requirements, frequent regulatory examinations, monthly independent attestations of reserve assets, monitoring of operating procedures and annual audits of reserve assets. It also provides protection from bankruptcy by holding stablecoin reserve assets in segregated accounts held on trust by PDS for the benefit of USDG holders.
USDG represents the pinnacle of regulated stablecoins, offering unparalleled stability, security and compliance in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.
Global Dollar (USDG) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບGlobal Dollar (USDG), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
Global Dollar (USDG) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Global Dollar (USDG) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງUSDG ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນUSDG ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈUSDG's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງUSDGໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
USDG ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງUSDG ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກUSDGເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
