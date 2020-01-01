buidl (BUIDL) ຂໍ້ມູນ

dev.fun is a platform that lets anyone turn an idea into a live app instantly, tied to any pump.fun token. dev.fun makes app creation with AI as easy posting on X, with no coding required.

buidlDAO ($buidl) is the operating DAO for dev.fun & the main way to get liquid exposure to its ecosystem. buidl fuels dev.fun’s growth and value creation through three core mechanisms:

buidlAccelerator: Projects contributing either 3% of their token supply or $3K to gain direct access to hands-on support from both the buidlDAO and dev.fun teams. This support includes assistance with distribution, visibility, development resources, and go-to-market strategies. dapp supercycle buidlDAO partners with memecoin/NFT communities/protocols and chains to drive hackathons, content, and viral app launches. Incentives drive the buidl community to grow partner ecosystems, while also bringing external attention to dev.fun. buidlDAO value accrual The DAO earns from accelerator fees, template marketplace, and revenue-generating core apps & primitives, creating a tokenomics flywheel accruing value to the DAO’s native token, $buidl.

By growing the ecosystem, buidl aligns with the long term growth of the platform and empowers creators to shape the app economy.