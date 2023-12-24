Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tokenomics
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Virtuals Protocol is dedicated to powering games with democratic AI. Think of Virtual as a library of Gaming AIs and a marketplace that connects AI contributors (the supply side) with game developers (the demand side).
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບVirtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ VIRTUALອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
Virtuals Protocol is an AI agent creation and co-ownership platform operating on Ethereum and Base, powered by the VIRTUAL token (ERC-20). The tokenomics are designed to support a decentralized ecosystem for launching, trading, and governing AI agents, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: VIRTUAL is an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, deployed on Ethereum and bridged to Base.
- Initial Distribution: The token was distributed via airdrop to eligible PATH token holders (1:1 ratio) during the migration from PathDAO to Virtuals Protocol on December 23, 2023. Trading was paused for 24 hours during the airdrop.
- Minting: The token contract includes a "mint" function, confirming the ability to issue new tokens as needed for protocol operations.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Token Allocation Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Amount (VIRTUAL)
|% of Max Supply
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Public Distribution
|600,000,000
|60%
|2023-12-24
|2023-12-24
|Ecosystem Treasury
|350,000,000
|35%
|2033-12-24
|2033-12-24
|Liquidity
|50,000,000
|5%
|2023-12-24
|2023-12-24
- Public Distribution: Includes airdrop and exchange listings.
- Ecosystem Treasury: Earmarked for community incentives, with a maximum emission of 10% per year for the next 3 years.
- Liquidity: Provided for exchange and platform liquidity needs.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Payments: VIRTUAL is the exclusive currency for purchasing agent tokens, launching new agents, and accessing services on the Virtuals platform.
- Agent Launch (Initial Agent Offering, IAO):
- Creators lock a specified amount of VIRTUAL to launch a new AI agent.
- Locked VIRTUAL is used to create a bonding curve and liquidity pool for the agent’s token (e.g., $SWIFT).
- Once the bonding curve cap is reached (~$610,500 market cap), a liquidity pool is created on Uniswap, paired with VIRTUAL.
- All agent tokens are added to the pool, ensuring a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.
- Marketplace: Users can trade, rent, or invest in AI agents using VIRTUAL.
- Governance: VIRTUAL holders receive veVIRTUAL (1:1, non-tradable) for governance participation. No locking or escrow is required for veVIRTUAL, but delegation is necessary to vote.
- Future Incentives: Plans for staking and validator rewards via subDAO governance, funded by protocol emissions, trading fees (1% tax), and payments for AI agent interactions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Agent Launch Locking: When launching a new agent, the creator locks VIRTUAL tokens to establish the agent’s liquidity pool. This pool is locked for 10 years, ensuring long-term commitment and stability.
- Liquidity Pool Ownership: The agent creator owns the locked liquidity pool, with validation power for agent upgrades initially delegated to a bot.
- veVIRTUAL for Governance: No locking or escrow is required to receive veVIRTUAL; it is automatically granted to VIRTUAL holders.
5. Unlocking Time
- Ecosystem Treasury: Unlocks on December 24, 2033.
- Public Distribution & Liquidity: Unlocked on December 24, 2023.
- Agent Liquidity Pools: Locked for 10 years from the creation date.
6. Buyback and Burn Mechanism
- Planned Mechanism: Revenue from services (e.g., concerts, merchandise, AI agent interactions) is split between covering AI inference costs and the project treasury.
- Buyback and Burn: Treasury funds are periodically used to buy back and burn agent tokens, reducing supply and supporting token value. As of December 2024, this mechanism is planned but not yet live.
7. Acquisition Methods
- Airdrop: Initial distribution to PATH holders.
- Exchanges: Available on major centralized (Bybit, Bitget, Gate.io, Bithumb, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, Aerodrome, PancakeSwap).
- Platform Activities: Earned or used within the Virtuals ecosystem for launching and interacting with AI agents.
8. Governance
- veVIRTUAL: Used for voting on protocol upgrades, agent approvals, and treasury management. Proposals require a minimum veVIRTUAL threshold to author.
- Open Participation: All VIRTUAL holders can participate in governance by delegating veVIRTUAL.
9. Notable Concentration
- Top Holders: The top 10 Ethereum addresses (excluding the Base Bridge) hold ~41.3% of the total supply, with the PathDAO Treasury being the largest single holder (~34.06%).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 1B max supply, airdrop, mint function present
|Allocation
|60% Public, 35% Ecosystem, 5% Liquidity
|Usage
|Payments, agent launch, marketplace, governance
|Incentives
|Community incentives (35%), future staking/validator rewards planned
|Locking
|10-year lock for agent liquidity pools, no lock for veVIRTUAL
|Unlocking
|Treasury: 2033-12-24; Public/Liquidity: 2023-12-24; Agent pools: 10 years from creation
|Buyback/Burn
|Planned, not yet live; periodic buybacks from treasury revenue
|Governance
|veVIRTUAL (1:1), delegation required, open to all holders
Additional Notes
- No Current Staking: As of December 2024, no live staking or liquidity provision mechanism, but planned for future subDAO governance.
- No Revenue Sharing: Tokenholders do not receive direct revenue or dividends.
- No Claims on Capital: VIRTUAL does not confer legal rights to profits or assets of the protocol.
For further details, see the Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper and IQ.wiki entry.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງVIRTUAL ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນVIRTUAL ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈVIRTUAL's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງVIRTUALໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ VIRTUAL
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆVIRTUALເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍVIRTUALໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
VIRTUAL ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງVIRTUAL ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກVIRTUALເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
ຊື້ Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
ຈໍານວນ
1 VIRTUAL = 1.2487 USD