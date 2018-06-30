MX Token (MX) Tokenomics
MX Token (MX) ຂໍ້ມູນ
"ຂໍ້ມູນ: MX TOKEN (MX) ເປັນ token ສໍາລັບ Ethereum blockchain. ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ອອກມາຈາກ MEXC blockchain ແມ່ນຫຍັງ, ຄວາມໄວຂອງ cryptocurrency ແມ່ນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ແລະຈໍານວນຄົນທີ່ສົນໃຈມັນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. MX ເປັນ token ດຽວໃນ MEXC, ເຊິ່ງຖືກນໍາໃຊ້ສໍາລັບຫຼາຍເຫດຜົນ, ເຊັ່ນ: ຄວາມໄວຂອງ cryptocurrency, ແລະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການນໍາໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອການຄ້າ."
MX Token (MX) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບMX Token (MX), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ MX Token (MX)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ MXອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
MX Token (MX) is the native utility token of the MEXC exchange ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, support ecosystem growth, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The total supply of MX Token is fixed and capped, with no further increases planned.
- Issuance Model: MX Token was initially distributed through a combination of pre-distribution (private sales, team, foundation, marketing) and ongoing mining incentives (transaction mining).
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Pre-distribution
|49%
|Early supporters, strategic partners, team, foundation, private sales, marketing/operations
|Transaction Mining
|51%
|Daily incentives for users participating in transaction mining
- Pre-distribution Breakdown:
- Early Supporters: 5%
- Strategic Partners: 4%
- Team and Platform: 12%
- Foundation: 18%
- Private Sales: 9%
- Marketing & Operations: 1%
- Transaction Mining: 51% of the total supply is released daily to incentivize user participation in the exchange ecosystem.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: MX Token is primarily used within the MEXC ecosystem for:
- Trading fee discounts
- Participation in token sales and launchpad events
- Staking and earning rewards
- Governance and voting on platform proposals
- Incentives: Users are rewarded with MX Tokens for trading activity (transaction mining), staking, and participating in ecosystem initiatives.
Locking Mechanism
- Pre-distribution Locking: Tokens allocated during pre-distribution are subject to a daily unlocking schedule, ensuring gradual release into circulation.
- Transaction Mining: Tokens earned through transaction mining are distributed daily, with no additional lock-up unless specified by the platform for specific campaigns or products.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlocking Schedule
|Pre-distribution
|Unlocked daily in proportion to transaction mining
|Private Sale (10% of 9%)
|Pre-released before the rest of pre-distribution
|Transaction Mining
|Distributed daily as users participate
- Unlocking Ratio: The number of tokens distributed as part of pre-distribution (49% of total issuance) is unlocked daily according to the ratio of 49:51 (pre-distribution:transaction mining).
- Private Sale Pre-release: 10% of the private sale allocation (0.9% of total supply) is released prior to the rest of the pre-distribution tokens.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, initial pre-distribution + ongoing transaction mining
|Allocation
|49% pre-distribution, 51% transaction mining
|Usage
|Trading fee discounts, staking, governance, launchpad participation
|Incentives
|Transaction mining rewards, staking rewards, ecosystem participation
|Locking
|Pre-distribution tokens unlocked daily; transaction mining tokens distributed daily
|Unlocking
|Daily, proportional to 49:51 ratio; private sale pre-release for 10% of private sale pool
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The daily unlocking mechanism for pre-distribution tokens, tied to transaction mining, helps prevent sudden large inflows of tokens into the market, supporting price stability and long-term alignment.
- Ecosystem Growth: The majority allocation to transaction mining incentivizes active participation and liquidity provision, fostering a vibrant exchange ecosystem.
- Stakeholder Alignment: Vesting and gradual unlocking for team and early supporters ensure long-term commitment and reduce the risk of early sell-offs.
- Utility-Driven Demand: MX Token’s use for trading discounts, governance, and launchpad access creates ongoing demand and utility, supporting its value proposition.
Note: The above information is based on the most recent and comprehensive data available. For the latest updates or changes to MX Token’s tokenomics, always refer to official MEXC documentation and announcements.
MX Token (MX) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ MX Token (MX) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງMX ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນMX ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈMX's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງMXໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ MX
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ MX Token (MX)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆMXເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
MX Token (MX) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍMXໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
MX ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງMX ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກMXເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.