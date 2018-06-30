ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ MXອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

MX Token (MX) is the native utility token of the MEXC exchange ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, support ecosystem growth, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: The total supply of MX Token is fixed and capped, with no further increases planned.

Issuance Model: MX Token was initially distributed through a combination of pre-distribution (private sales, team, foundation, marketing) and ongoing mining incentives (transaction mining).

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Percentage of Total Supply Description Pre-distribution 49% Early supporters, strategic partners, team, foundation, private sales, marketing/operations Transaction Mining 51% Daily incentives for users participating in transaction mining

Pre-distribution Breakdown: Early Supporters: 5% Strategic Partners: 4% Team and Platform: 12% Foundation: 18% Private Sales: 9% Marketing & Operations: 1%

Transaction Mining: 51% of the total supply is released daily to incentivize user participation in the exchange ecosystem.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility: MX Token is primarily used within the MEXC ecosystem for: Trading fee discounts Participation in token sales and launchpad events Staking and earning rewards Governance and voting on platform proposals

Incentives: Users are rewarded with MX Tokens for trading activity (transaction mining), staking, and participating in ecosystem initiatives.

Locking Mechanism

Pre-distribution Locking: Tokens allocated during pre-distribution are subject to a daily unlocking schedule, ensuring gradual release into circulation.

Transaction Mining: Tokens earned through transaction mining are distributed daily, with no additional lock-up unless specified by the platform for specific campaigns or products.

Unlocking Time

Allocation Category Unlocking Schedule Pre-distribution Unlocked daily in proportion to transaction mining Private Sale (10% of 9%) Pre-released before the rest of pre-distribution Transaction Mining Distributed daily as users participate

Unlocking Ratio: The number of tokens distributed as part of pre-distribution (49% of total issuance) is unlocked daily according to the ratio of 49:51 (pre-distribution:transaction mining).

Private Sale Pre-release: 10% of the private sale allocation (0.9% of total supply) is released prior to the rest of the pre-distribution tokens.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply, initial pre-distribution + ongoing transaction mining Allocation 49% pre-distribution, 51% transaction mining Usage Trading fee discounts, staking, governance, launchpad participation Incentives Transaction mining rewards, staking rewards, ecosystem participation Locking Pre-distribution tokens unlocked daily; transaction mining tokens distributed daily Unlocking Daily, proportional to 49:51 ratio; private sale pre-release for 10% of private sale pool

Implications and Analysis

Gradual Unlocking: The daily unlocking mechanism for pre-distribution tokens, tied to transaction mining, helps prevent sudden large inflows of tokens into the market, supporting price stability and long-term alignment.

Ecosystem Growth: The majority allocation to transaction mining incentivizes active participation and liquidity provision, fostering a vibrant exchange ecosystem.

Stakeholder Alignment: Vesting and gradual unlocking for team and early supporters ensure long-term commitment and reduce the risk of early sell-offs.

Vesting and gradual unlocking for team and early supporters ensure long-term commitment and reduce the risk of early sell-offs. Utility-Driven Demand: MX Token’s use for trading discounts, governance, and launchpad access creates ongoing demand and utility, supporting its value proposition.

Note: The above information is based on the most recent and comprehensive data available. For the latest updates or changes to MX Token’s tokenomics, always refer to official MEXC documentation and announcements.