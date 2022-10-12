Aptos (APT) Tokenomics
Aptos (APT) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.
Aptos (APT) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບAptos (APT), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Aptos (APT)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ APTອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Aptos (APT) employs a multi-faceted token economic model designed to balance ecosystem growth, network security, and long-term alignment of stakeholders. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT.
- Supply Growth: As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT, reflecting ongoing emissions and unlocks.
- Inflation: The network issues new tokens primarily as staking rewards, with the inflation rate and reward schedule governed by protocol parameters and subject to on-chain governance. The exact annual inflation rate is not fixed and can be adjusted by governance.
Allocation Mechanism
APT tokens are distributed across several key categories, each with distinct vesting and unlock schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Initial Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Details
|Ecosystem Fund
|~51%
|125M unlocked at genesis, then ~3.2M/month for 10 years
|Core Contributors & Founders
|~19%
|12-month cliff, then 11.88M/month for 6 months, then 3.96M/month for 30 months
|Aptos Foundation
|~16.5%
|5M unlocked at genesis, then ~1.33M/month for 10 years
|Private Investors
|~13.5%
|12-month cliff, then 8.42M/month for 6 months, then 2.81M/month for 30 months
|Staking Rewards
|Variable
|Ongoing issuance as block rewards
Note: Percentages are based on the initial supply; actual circulating shares change as tokens unlock and are distributed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions on the Aptos network.
- Staking: Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations.
- Governance: Staked APT grants voting rights in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
- Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and airdrops to incentivize participation and growth.
Locking Mechanism
- Validator Staking: When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests trigger a waiting period before tokens become liquid.
- Vesting Schedules: Core contributors, private investors, and foundation allocations are subject to strict vesting and lockup periods, as detailed above.
- Automatic Renewal: Validator lockup periods renew automatically unless an unlock is requested.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
The unlocking of APT tokens follows a structured, long-term schedule to prevent supply shocks and align incentives:
|Recipient
|Vesting Start
|Cliff/Initial Unlock
|Monthly Unlocks (First 6 Months)
|Monthly Unlocks (Next 30 Months)
|Total Vesting Duration
|Core Contributors & Founders
|2023-10-12
|12 months
|11,875,000 APT
|3,958,333 APT
|36 months post-cliff
|Private Investors
|2023-10-12
|12 months
|8,423,915 APT
|2,807,972 APT
|36 months post-cliff
|Aptos Foundation
|2022-10-12
|5,000,000 APT
|1,333,333 APT/month
|-
|10 years
|Ecosystem Fund
|2022-10-12
|125,000,000 APT
|3,210,145 APT/month
|-
|10 years
Unlocks are scheduled monthly, with larger amounts in the initial months post-cliff, then tapering off.
Liquid Supply and Market Impact
- Gradual Increase: The liquid supply of APT increases steadily, with major unlocks scheduled periodically through at least 2032.
- Ecosystem Dominance: The ecosystem fund remains the largest allocation, supporting ongoing development and community initiatives.
- Potential Sell Pressure: Large unlocks for team and private investors may introduce market volatility, especially during major vesting events.
Summary Table: Aptos Token Unlocks (Sample)
|Allocation Recipient
|Vesting Start
|Unlocking Mechanism & Schedule
|Aptos Foundation
|2022-10-12
|5M at genesis, then 1.33M/month for 10 years
|Ecosystem Fund
|2022-10-12
|125M at genesis, then 3.21M/month for 10 years
|Private Investors
|2023-10-12
|12-month cliff, then 8.42M/month (6 months), then 2.81M/month (30 months)
|Core Contributors & Founders
|2023-10-12
|12-month cliff, then 11.88M/month (6 months), then 3.96M/month (30 months)
Conclusion
Aptos' token economics are designed for long-term sustainability, gradual supply release, and strong ecosystem incentives. The combination of extended vesting, staking requirements, and governance participation aims to align the interests of all stakeholders and foster robust network growth. However, periodic large unlocks—especially for team and investors—should be closely monitored for their potential market impact.
Key Takeaways:
- Long-term vesting and unlock schedules mitigate immediate sell pressure.
- Staking and governance are central to network security and community participation.
- Ecosystem and development receive the largest share of tokens, supporting ongoing innovation.
- Unlock events can introduce volatility; market participants should track the schedule for informed decision-making.
Aptos (APT) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Aptos (APT) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງAPT ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນAPT ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈAPT's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງAPTໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
