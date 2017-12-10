AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics
AaveToken (AAVE) ຂໍ້ມູນ
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບAaveToken (AAVE), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ AaveToken (AAVE)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ AAVEອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Aave is a decentralized liquidity protocol, and its native token (AAVE) underpins governance, incentives, and risk management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Minting: The AAVE token was created through a migration from the LEND token, with a fixed supply minted at genesis.
- Ecosystem Reserve: 3,000,000 AAVE tokens were minted for the Ecosystem Reserve during the migration from LEND to AAVE.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of AAVE tokens was distributed across several categories, each with specific unlocking schedules:
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation Description
|Unlocking Mechanism
|Core Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|User Experience Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Management & Legal
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Unexpected Costs
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Promotions & Marketing
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Public Sale
|Fully unlocked at token genesis
|Ecosystem Reserve
|3,000,000 AAVE tokens minted at migration, fully unlocked
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
AAVE tokens serve multiple purposes within the protocol:
- Governance: AAVE holders participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and parameter changes.
- Incentives: The Aave DAO can allocate funds from the treasury to incentivize activities such as supplying or borrowing assets in liquidity pools. These incentives are distributed continuously and proportionally to user participation.
- Safety Module: AAVE can be staked in the Safety Module, which acts as an insurance fund to protect against protocol shortfalls. Stakers earn rewards for providing this security.
Incentive programs are proposed, discussed, and approved through the Aave governance process, ensuring community involvement and transparency.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting/Cliff: Most allocations (except the public sale and ecosystem reserve) are subject to a vesting schedule, with 20% unlocked at genesis and the remainder released in 20% increments every six months.
- Safety Module Staking: Users can lock AAVE in the Safety Module to earn rewards and provide protocol security. Locked tokens are subject to a cooldown period before withdrawal.
Unlocking Time
- Public Sale: Fully unlocked at genesis.
- Other Allocations: 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months, resulting in full unlock over 2 years.
- Ecosystem Reserve: Fully unlocked at the time of migration.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlocking Schedule
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Core Development
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|180,000
|User Experience Development
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|120,000
|Management & Legal
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|120,000
|Unexpected Costs
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|60,000
|Promotions & Marketing
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|120,000
|Public Sale
|2017-12-10
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|10,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|2020-09-24
|Fully unlocked at migration
|3,000,000
Summary Table: Aave Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply minted at genesis, with additional tokens for the Ecosystem Reserve
|Allocation
|Core Dev, UX Dev, Management & Legal, Unexpected Costs, Promotions, Public Sale, Reserve
|Usage
|Governance, protocol incentives, Safety Module staking
|Incentives
|Distributed via DAO proposals, liquidity mining, Safety Module rewards
|Locking
|Vesting for most allocations, staking in Safety Module
|Unlocking
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months (except public sale and reserve, which are instant)
Additional Notes
- Governance and Incentives: The Aave DAO, governed by AAVE holders, manages incentive programs and protocol upgrades.
- Staking Risks: Staked AAVE in the Safety Module is subject to slashing in the event of a protocol shortfall, aligning incentives for protocol security.
This structure ensures a balanced approach to distribution, incentivization, and long-term protocol sustainability.
AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ AaveToken (AAVE) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງAAVE ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນAAVE ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈAAVE's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງAAVEໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
AaveToken (AAVE) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍAAVEໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
AAVE ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງAAVE ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກAAVEເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
