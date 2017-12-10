AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics

USD

AaveToken (AAVE) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://aave.com/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://github.com/aave/aave-protocol/blob/master/docs/Aave_Protocol_Whitepaper_v1_0.pdf
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/3vAs4D1WE6Na4tCgt4BApgFfENbm8WY7q4cSPD1yM4Cg

AaveToken (AAVE) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບAaveToken (AAVE), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 4.54B
$ 4.54B$ 4.54B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 16.00M
$ 16.00M$ 16.00M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 15.23M
$ 15.23M$ 15.23M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 4.77B
$ 4.77B$ 4.77B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 665.2893
$ 665.2893$ 665.2893
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 298.15
$ 298.15$ 298.15

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ AaveToken (AAVE)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ AAVEອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Aave is a decentralized liquidity protocol, and its native token (AAVE) underpins governance, incentives, and risk management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Minting: The AAVE token was created through a migration from the LEND token, with a fixed supply minted at genesis.
  • Ecosystem Reserve: 3,000,000 AAVE tokens were minted for the Ecosystem Reserve during the migration from LEND to AAVE.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of AAVE tokens was distributed across several categories, each with specific unlocking schedules:

Allocation RecipientAllocation DescriptionUnlocking Mechanism
Core Development20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
User Experience Development20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
Management & Legal20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
Unexpected Costs20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
Promotions & Marketing20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
Public SaleFully unlocked at token genesis
Ecosystem Reserve3,000,000 AAVE tokens minted at migration, fully unlocked

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

AAVE tokens serve multiple purposes within the protocol:

  • Governance: AAVE holders participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and parameter changes.
  • Incentives: The Aave DAO can allocate funds from the treasury to incentivize activities such as supplying or borrowing assets in liquidity pools. These incentives are distributed continuously and proportionally to user participation.
  • Safety Module: AAVE can be staked in the Safety Module, which acts as an insurance fund to protect against protocol shortfalls. Stakers earn rewards for providing this security.

Incentive programs are proposed, discussed, and approved through the Aave governance process, ensuring community involvement and transparency.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting/Cliff: Most allocations (except the public sale and ecosystem reserve) are subject to a vesting schedule, with 20% unlocked at genesis and the remainder released in 20% increments every six months.
  • Safety Module Staking: Users can lock AAVE in the Safety Module to earn rewards and provide protocol security. Locked tokens are subject to a cooldown period before withdrawal.

Unlocking Time

  • Public Sale: Fully unlocked at genesis.
  • Other Allocations: 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months, resulting in full unlock over 2 years.
  • Ecosystem Reserve: Fully unlocked at the time of migration.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation RecipientUnlock Start DateUnlocking ScheduleAmount Unlocked per Period
Core Development2017-12-1020% at genesis, 20% every 6 months180,000
User Experience Development2017-12-1020% at genesis, 20% every 6 months120,000
Management & Legal2017-12-1020% at genesis, 20% every 6 months120,000
Unexpected Costs2017-12-1020% at genesis, 20% every 6 months60,000
Promotions & Marketing2017-12-1020% at genesis, 20% every 6 months120,000
Public Sale2017-12-10Fully unlocked at genesis10,000,000
Ecosystem Reserve2020-09-24Fully unlocked at migration3,000,000

Summary Table: Aave Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply minted at genesis, with additional tokens for the Ecosystem Reserve
AllocationCore Dev, UX Dev, Management & Legal, Unexpected Costs, Promotions, Public Sale, Reserve
UsageGovernance, protocol incentives, Safety Module staking
IncentivesDistributed via DAO proposals, liquidity mining, Safety Module rewards
LockingVesting for most allocations, staking in Safety Module
Unlocking20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months (except public sale and reserve, which are instant)

Additional Notes

  • Governance and Incentives: The Aave DAO, governed by AAVE holders, manages incentive programs and protocol upgrades.
  • Staking Risks: Staked AAVE in the Safety Module is subject to slashing in the event of a protocol shortfall, aligning incentives for protocol security.

This structure ensures a balanced approach to distribution, incentivization, and long-term protocol sustainability.

