Who Should Become a Trader on MEXC Copy Trade?

The MEXC copy trading system provides both professional traders and ordinary followers with simple and professional trading functions. Followers can easily follow professional traders, and when traders initiate lead trades, the system will replicate the same strategy for their followers. When doing so, traders can earn a portion of their followers' profits, too!

If you have extensive trading experience, possess a unique trading method, and have a high level of accuracy in market analysis, you are welcome to follow the steps in The Beginner's Guide to Copy Trade (Trader) to apply to become a trader.

Before applying to become a trader, you should:

① Have a Mature and Professional Trading Strategy
Whether you are a trend trader or a short-term trader, you should have your own mature and professional trading strategy. Specifically, your trading style, whether it's aggressive or conservative, how you assess market trends, whether you use trading indicators or comprehensive volume-price analysis, how you set entry points, add positions, reduce positions, and exit points—all of these should form a complete and replicable trading strategy.

② Possess an Excellent Trading Record
Your trading record is a direct reflection of your performance and showcases your real trading capabilities. Your order win rate, asset yield rate, total profit, single trade PNL, and other metrics are all clearly documented in your trading record. Once you become a trader on MEXC Copy Trade, these statistics will be publicly disclosed and serve as crucial criteria for followers when selecting a trader to follow.

③ Implement Strict Risk Management
Cryptocurrencies are known for their high liquidity and volatility, with market prices capable of experiencing rapid and significant fluctuations. Faced with sudden market volatility, mature traders should have effective risk management strategies in place, including flexible TP/SL exit points. Without strict risk management, there is a risk of significant drawdowns or even liquidation when encountering black swan events.

④ Understand MEXC's Mission, Vision, and Values
In November 2022, MEXC underwent a brand upgrade, changing its brand color from "Forest Green" to "Ocean Blue." "Ocean Blue" represents MEXC's new vision and the values of security and professionalism, openness and inclusivity, and hopeful exploration.
Security and Professionalism: MEXC excels in security audits, risk management mechanisms, and fund security.
Openness and Inclusivity: With a team and user base spanning over 170 countries and regions, MEXC fosters an environment for creating more possibilities together.
Hopeful Exploration: As a leader in the crypto world, MEXC explores the leading assets in various fields of the Web3 ecosystem.

⑤ Be Familiar with MEXC's Brand Values
Since its establishment in 2018, MEXC has excelled in discovering and listing high-quality projects, making it a rising star in the cryptocurrency exchange industry. Over the course of five years, MEXC has served over 10 million users worldwide. While experiencing rapid growth, MEXC has consistently adhered to the service philosophy of "Users First, Changing for You", providing customers with an exceptional trading experience.

⑥ Stay Informed About MEXC's Products
MEXC offers a wide variety of products, a comprehensive range of business offerings, and a diverse array of events, including spot trading, futures trading, MEXC Savings (offering flexible ways to earn crypto through both locked and flexible savings), Launchpool, Kickstarter, and M-Day, among others. Copy traders should be familiar with MEXC's products, effectively utilize MEXC's features, and actively promote the MEXC trading platform.

⑦ Be Excited to Grow with MEXC
The cryptocurrency market evolves rapidly, with new concepts emerging constantly. MEXC possesses strong learning capabilities, allowing it to keenly identify market trends, which is a significant competitive advantage. We hope that copy traders are similarly curious and adaptable, enabling them to keep pace with market trends, seize trading opportunities, and grow and learn together with MEXC!



